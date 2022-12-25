ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

‘it’s a small world’ Boats Turning Black, Highlights Sad State of Maintenance at Walt Disney World

As maintenance issues continue to compound across Walt Disney World, it seems even standards of cleanliness have been tossed to the side for things that don’t absolutely require it by law. Just today, a visit to the Magic Kingdom revealed what may be one of the most disgusting sights we’ve ever seen at the parks — the boats of “it’s a small world” are absolutely filthy and turning black.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues

Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
WDW News Today

First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out

The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
WDW News Today

New Limited Release Hercules and Snow White MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World

Two new limited-release MagicBand+ designs are available at Walt Disney World. These are inspired by the characters of Hercules and Snow White. We found the bands in Pin Traders at EPCOT. Limited Release Hercules MagicBand+ – $54.99. The Hercules MagicBand+ is black with gold and white designs. The symbol...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee, Crunch Raspberry Danish, and Mickey & Minnie Sugar Cookies from NEW Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Carousel Coffee had its grand opening today at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. This quick service location offers a variety of handcrafted hot and iced coffees from Joffrey’s Coffee, as well as a selection of teas and fresh pastries. We headed over there this morning to see the new dining location and try out some of their signature coffee drinks and pastries.
WDW News Today

Compose Your Own Figment Station Returns to EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion

Welcome back, old friend! On a recent visit to EPCOT, we discovered that the Compose Your Own Figment game has returned ImageWorks at the Imagination Pavilion. This fun imagination game debuted at EPCOT in 2011. Compose Your Own Figment, which is in the post-show of “Journey Into Imagination with Figment,”...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Carousel Coffee Signage Installed at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Construction continues at Disney’s BoardWalk, where new dining venues are coming soon. Today we found that Carousel Coffee signage has been installed inside Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. Carousel Coffee is replacing Dundry’s Sundries, which closed permanently on October 3. At our last check-in, the Dundry’s sign was still above...
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Reveals Sneak Peek at New Marvel Day at Sea Treats

Marvel Day at Sea will return to Disney Cruise Line on the Disney Dream in January 2023. And as anticipation grows among superhero fans of all ages, Disney Cruise Line has announced some of the special sweets and treats that will be available on the Marvel-inspired day!. Vanellope’s Sweets and...
WDW News Today

Second Half of ‘Electrical Water Pageant’ Finally Returns to Walt Disney World

After quietly going missing for “urgent repairs,” the missing portion of the Electrical Water Pageant has finally returned to the waters of the Seven Seas Lagoon!. We were originally told the barges would be out for 6-8 weeks, putting them back on the water in January. It seems those repairs have been completed early, although some issues are still remaining, causing the missing floats to only appear some nights.
WDW News Today

Santa Goofy Takes Over for Santa Claus at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Santa Goofy has replaced the regular Santa Claus at the Christmas meet-and-greet in The Odyssey at EPCOT, and he’s making mischief over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios too!. Goofy is dressed up like Santa and posing for photos in the wheelchair-accessible sleigh. The meet-and-greet won’t be open for much...
WDW News Today

Genie+ Sells Out for the 1st Time, Two Days in a Row at Disneyland Resort

Disney Genie+ has sold out for the first time at any US Disney Park, and even two days in a row now at Disneyland Resort, a few weeks after Disney implemented limited availability for the service. Genie+ sold out yesterday, December 27, and was sold out by 1:00 p.m. PT...

Comments / 0

Community Policy