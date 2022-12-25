Read full article on original website
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
What is a bomb cyclone? Explaining the bombogenesis storm forecast
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - "Bomb Cyclone."Perhaps you have heard this term thrown around on the news over the last couple of days.Sounds like a made-up term to get people in a frenzy and catch some national headlines. I will say I am torn on the use of it in a news or weathercast. The term "bomb cyclone" actually is a LEGIT phrase, but I am not sure there is value in blasting it over the airwaves. If it is followed by a valid scientific description of what that means and how it will impact you,...
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
SFGate
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to. 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A...
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
SFGate
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and...
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
watchers.news
Immense winter storm places 60% of U.S. under winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents ever recorded
A multi-day historic winter storm is producing widespread disruptions to large portions of the U.S., placing over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.
natureworldnews.com
Multiple Weather Warnings Including Avalanche Watch in Effect Over Sierra Counties as Powerful Winter Storm Passes Through California
Slick I-80 The I-80 chain controls have been removed, according to the California Highway Patrol, but authorities are still cautioning drivers to use caution because the roads are very slick and wet right now. Drivers must drive more cautiously and slowly. Chain restrictions are currently in place on a significant...
An Atlantic hurricane or tropical storm in December? Forecasters now say Owen is unlikely.
Hurricane season is over but forecasters thought a rare December subtropical storm had been brewing. Here's the latest.
SFGate
TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022. ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Patchy to areas of mist and fog have developed across portions of. the Victoria Crossroads region of South Texas early this morning. Expect visibilities from 3 to 5 miles. However, at a few.
natureworldnews.com
Dynamic Winter Storm Unloads Rain, Sleet, Snow in the Northeast US While Midwest Blizzard Hits Central Appalachians with Rapid Freeze-Up
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, several dangerous and disruptive weather effects will continue to develop in the Northeast in the days leading up to Christmas. The persistent and dynamic winter storm is still dumping snow, sleet, and rain across the Northeast US early on Thursday. In the meantime, the midwest blizzard causes a rapid freeze-up in some areas, including the Central Appalachians.
natureworldnews.com
Temperatures Will Warm Up in the US East Coast Before New Year's Eve: Meteorologists
Warm temperatures are expected in the US East Coast later this week and before New Year's Eve following the brutal and deadly winter storm over the past week, where widespread disruption, including travel chaos and weather-related casualties have occurred. New Year's Eve Temperatures. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting that warm temperatures...
natureworldnews.com
Coldest Christmas in Florida Brings Freezing Conditions, AAA Warns Flights Canceled
Due to the freezing conditions brought on by what feels to be the coldest Christmas in the State in 33 years, AAA issues a warning to tourists and residents of Florida that flights may be canceled. Northern and central Florida experienced overnight lows in the 20s, and the Big Bend...
