News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
CBS Boston

What is a bomb cyclone? Explaining the bombogenesis storm forecast

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - "Bomb Cyclone."Perhaps you have heard this term thrown around on the news over the last couple of days.Sounds like a made-up term to get people in a frenzy and catch some national headlines. I will say I am torn on the use of it in a news or weathercast. The term "bomb cyclone" actually is a LEGIT phrase, but I am not sure there is value in blasting it over the airwaves. If it is followed by a valid scientific description of what that means and how it will impact you,...
SFGate

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to. 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A...
BURLINGTON, VT
SFGate

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and...
PENDLETON, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
natureworldnews.com

Multiple Weather Warnings Including Avalanche Watch in Effect Over Sierra Counties as Powerful Winter Storm Passes Through California

Slick I-80 The I-80 chain controls have been removed, according to the California Highway Patrol, but authorities are still cautioning drivers to use caution because the roads are very slick and wet right now. Drivers must drive more cautiously and slowly. Chain restrictions are currently in place on a significant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022. ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Patchy to areas of mist and fog have developed across portions of. the Victoria Crossroads region of South Texas early this morning. Expect visibilities from 3 to 5 miles. However, at a few.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
natureworldnews.com

Dynamic Winter Storm Unloads Rain, Sleet, Snow in the Northeast US While Midwest Blizzard Hits Central Appalachians with Rapid Freeze-Up

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, several dangerous and disruptive weather effects will continue to develop in the Northeast in the days leading up to Christmas. The persistent and dynamic winter storm is still dumping snow, sleet, and rain across the Northeast US early on Thursday. In the meantime, the midwest blizzard causes a rapid freeze-up in some areas, including the Central Appalachians.
MAINE STATE
natureworldnews.com

Temperatures Will Warm Up in the US East Coast Before New Year's Eve: Meteorologists

Warm temperatures are expected in the US East Coast later this week and before New Year's Eve following the brutal and deadly winter storm over the past week, where widespread disruption, including travel chaos and weather-related casualties have occurred. New Year's Eve Temperatures. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting that warm temperatures...
COLORADO STATE

