I'd like to send out my condolences to all those families and friends who lost someone due to snow storm. At around 8:40 tonight my niece received the worst news of the year. Her grandmother was found unresponsive by either her daughter or son in law. They're waiting for the ambulance and police. In 2009 on December 27th I lost my mother, I fell into a depression for about 8 years and it wasn't any joke . Finally I'm doing much better but I'm not the way I used to be. Life is short , take care of yourself, stay outta harm's way if possible and merry Christmas 😭🙏🏻😇☃️🎄
It happens every year!! This is not new!!! I love it all the same, because I don’t live in it. But why report it like it’s so odd?
I was Born in Brooklyn NY and have always been a New Yorker.....I really like having 4 seasons, even though you need ALOT more clothes for the changing weather......What I really HATE is....Extremes in the weather.....Frigid weather like we're having now is dangerous and not fun...‼️‼️
