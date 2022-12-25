Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will make a push to play vs. Saints despite a shoulder injury

The Eagles are banged up and badly looking to wrap up the NFC, which explains why Jalen Hurts is about to put on his franchise-saving cape.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Hurts is pushing to play against the Saints in the midst of a shoulder sprain that he suffered in the Week 15 win over Chicago.

In the loss to Dallas, Philadelphia had four turnovers, three of them committed by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, and still needs just one win to clinch the NFC East, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

After the loss, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the status of his Pro Bowl quarterback.

“If Jalen’s ready to go, Jalen will play,” Sirianni said after the 40-34 loss. “He’s our starting quarterback. If he’s ready to go, then he’ll go. Again, like I said, that’s nothing against Gardner, because I thought he played a really good game, but if Jalen’s ready, he’ll go.”

Hurts is recovering from what is described by doctors as a SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder — an injury to the joint where the collarbone meets the breastbone.

A first-time Pro Bowler and MVP candidate, Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards and rushed for 747 yards in 14 games. He has had just five passes intercepted and is completing 67.3% of his attempts, accounting for 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing) to tie Randall Cunningham’s franchise record.

Gallery

Top photos from Eagles 40-34 loss to the Cowboys in Week 16

List

List

List