Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims

Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched from Little Village to Logan Square on Wednesday morning. The exact number of robberies committed is not known, but CWBChicago has confirmed nine incidents, nearly all of which involved a crew of armed men who traveled in a stolen Kia with a broken rear passenger window.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Chicago man in what they believe to have been a “targeted shooting” on the night of Dec. 26. The victim, Dennis Johnson, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a laundromat at 14 Chicago Ave., according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore

CHICAGO - Two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Wednesday night. At about 7:48 p.m., two teens were walking on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Bennett when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, police said. A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged after cheating Rivers Casino out of $1K: police

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A man was charged after cheating at a baccarat table earlier this month at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. On Dec. 19, Christian Savitz was caught on camera moving his gaming chip from a losing section to a winning section when the dealer wasn't looking, according to Des Plaines police.
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for man who followed teen girl from Walmart in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mount Prospect were searching Tuesday night for a man who followed a 15-year-old girl from a Walmart.Around 3 p.m. Monday, the teenage girl was shopping alone in the self-checkout line of the Walmart at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza, police said. The girl noticed man in a black trench coat and a black hat standing behind her in line.The girl left the Walmart and began walking along eastbound Centennial Drive – which is behind the shopping center, police said. As she walked, she noticed the man in the trench coat walking about 10 feet behind her.The man rapidly came up to the girl and reached for the bag she was carrying, police said. The girl held onto her bag and ran off, and the man did not follow her, police said.The man did not say anything to the girl.Surveillance footage from the Walmart showed the man was white, with short hair and a mustache, wearing a long black coat and a black baseball cap. No car is known to be involved.Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of abusing dog in viral video skipped bail, then had a gun in his vehicle, authorities say

Chicago — The man accused of punching and throwing a dog in a viral video had a warrant put out on him after he failed to show up for a recent court date, according to court records. It didn’t take long for Chicago police to locate Jose Cartagena. And when they did, during a traffic stop in River North last week, Cartagena had a gun with him, authorities say.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report

Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Three charged after North Riverside police recover stolen cars | Police reports Dec. 19-26

North Riverside police recovered two stolen vehicles at the North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, in the past week, making arrests both times. In the first incident on Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a gray Hyundai Sonata with one of its rear windows broken out and covered with plastic enter the parking lot and park in a space near Entrance 2 on the east side of the shopping center.
CHICAGO, IL

