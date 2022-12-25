Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
Woman, 61, stabs dog being walked by teen girl on Chicago's NW Side, police say
Twelve-year-old Bebe survived a vicious attack when he was stabbed multiple times by a stranger outside his family's home.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman stabbed chihuahua several times while teen was on walk: police
CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a chihuahua while it was out on a walk with a teenage girl Monday afternoon in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Jeanette Olivo, 61, stopped to talk to a 15-year-old girl who was walking her 12-year-old dog, Bebe,...
cwbchicago.com
1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims
Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched from Little Village to Logan Square on Wednesday morning. The exact number of robberies committed is not known, but CWBChicago has confirmed nine incidents, nearly all of which involved a crew of armed men who traveled in a stolen Kia with a broken rear passenger window.
Chicago man found shot outside Oak Park Laundromat later dies, police say
Oak Park police believe this was a targeted attack, and there is no active threat to the community.
27-year-old man shot and killed at laundromat in Oak Park
Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at 14 Chicago Avenue, a laundromat according to Google Maps. Officers found a man in the rear of the facility shot multiple times.
oakpark.com
Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Chicago man in what they believe to have been a “targeted shooting” on the night of Dec. 26. The victim, Dennis Johnson, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a laundromat at 14 Chicago Ave., according to the Oak Park Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen found guilty of burglarizing BMW dealership, attempting to hit police officer with car
WESTMONT, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for burglarizing a BMW dealership and attempting to drive a vehicle into a police officer last year. The teen was found guilty last month of two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary,...
fox32chicago.com
2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore
CHICAGO - Two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Wednesday night. At about 7:48 p.m., two teens were walking on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Bennett when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, police said. A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after cheating Rivers Casino out of $1K: police
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A man was charged after cheating at a baccarat table earlier this month at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. On Dec. 19, Christian Savitz was caught on camera moving his gaming chip from a losing section to a winning section when the dealer wasn't looking, according to Des Plaines police.
26-year-old man robbed, abducted in Lakeview by two suspects allegedly driving stolen car
Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday night. The man was dropped off 17 miles away in Auburn Gresham and refused medical attention, police said.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound to the back
CHICAGO - A teen boy was listed in good condition after being shot in the back Monday night. At about 10:26 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, Chicago police said. The boy said that he was a passenger...
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old Chicago boy charged with stealing car from Elmhurst dealership, leading police on chase
ELMHURST, Ill. - A 13-year-old Chicago boy will remain locked up until his next court appearance after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a suburban dealership and leading police on a high-speed chase. On Monday, around 1:38 a.m., officials say an officer with the Elmhurst Police Department responded to a call...
Police search for man who followed teen girl from Walmart in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mount Prospect were searching Tuesday night for a man who followed a 15-year-old girl from a Walmart.Around 3 p.m. Monday, the teenage girl was shopping alone in the self-checkout line of the Walmart at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza, police said. The girl noticed man in a black trench coat and a black hat standing behind her in line.The girl left the Walmart and began walking along eastbound Centennial Drive – which is behind the shopping center, police said. As she walked, she noticed the man in the trench coat walking about 10 feet behind her.The man rapidly came up to the girl and reached for the bag she was carrying, police said. The girl held onto her bag and ran off, and the man did not follow her, police said.The man did not say anything to the girl.Surveillance footage from the Walmart showed the man was white, with short hair and a mustache, wearing a long black coat and a black baseball cap. No car is known to be involved.Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654.
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of abusing dog in viral video skipped bail, then had a gun in his vehicle, authorities say
Chicago — The man accused of punching and throwing a dog in a viral video had a warrant put out on him after he failed to show up for a recent court date, according to court records. It didn’t take long for Chicago police to locate Jose Cartagena. And when they did, during a traffic stop in River North last week, Cartagena had a gun with him, authorities say.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead with gunshot wound to the head in parked car in Maywood
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Maywood Sunday night. At about 11:26 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was found in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. She was transported to an...
Chicago shooting: 1 charged after shootout with off-duty CPD officer, police say
A man has been charged after Chicago police said he got into a shootout with an off-duty officer on the Near West Side on Saturday, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Three charged after North Riverside police recover stolen cars | Police reports Dec. 19-26
North Riverside police recovered two stolen vehicles at the North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, in the past week, making arrests both times. In the first incident on Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a gray Hyundai Sonata with one of its rear windows broken out and covered with plastic enter the parking lot and park in a space near Entrance 2 on the east side of the shopping center.
Comments / 12