FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Man charged with murder in Christmas Day death of woman at Raleigh hotel
Brad Damon Greenlee, 50, is charged in connection with the death of Tayanna Lycurgus, 26, Raleigh Police said Wednesday.
North Carolina victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.
jocoreport.com
Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made
NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
Police chase from Clinton to Fort Bragg ends in fiery crash
One person is in custody after a chase Tuesday night that spanned two counties. Clinton Police confirmed the chase started as an effort to stop a car that was stolen a few days ago. Before 10:30 p.m. the driver crashed into one of the entrances to Fort Bragg, hitting the...
Burlington store has $10k in merchandise taken after break-in, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are trying to find information on a breaking and entering at an area business. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Burlington police officers responded to Camera Corner on South Church Street when the alarm went off. At the scene, they found a damaged window and checked the store. There was no […]
North Carolina police arrest teenage suspect in first-degree murder, high-speed chase
Clayton police arrested a Raleigh teenager last Thursday for a first degree murder that took place Dec. 5.
wakg.com
Danville City Councilman Not Injured in Drive-by Shooting
The home of a Danville City Councilman was the target of a drive-by shooting over the Christmas weekend. The incident occurred at 11:15 on Friday night, when city councilman Bryant Hood’s home on Stokes Street was hit with 60 bullets. Hood and the other individual in the home were...
Police arrest a man involved in armed robbery in Danville
UPDATE 12/28 4:24 P.M.: The Danville Police Department says it has arrested a man that it believes was involved in the earlier reported robbery of a convenience store on the 2200 block of North Main Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Police arrested 41-year-old Isaac Jerome Graham and charged him with the following: Danville Police are […]
cbs17
Nash County mother accused of trying to set child on fire now behind bars, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County mother accused of trying to set her 4-year-old son on fire earlier this month has been booked into the Nash County Jail. Latisha McDonald, 33, was arrested and placed in the jail Wednesday after being released from a mental health facility after an evaluation, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.
cbs17
No injuries in Motel 6 room fire in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators still do not know the extent of the damage and the exact cause of a fire at a Motel 6 in Cary on Monday. At 5:45 pm, the Cary Fire Department responded to the fire at 1401 Buck Jones Road. Upon arrival, a small...
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Greensboro woman reported missing on Christmas found dead in McLeansville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is about Greensboro Police launching a new tool to better understand the community. Guilford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Tatyana Childress, 21, was found dead at Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville. Childress was reported missing by her mother to GPD on...
cbs17
Durham police warn against ‘celebratory’ gunfire on New Year’s Eve
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning residents that “celebratory” gunfire is illegal and dangerous, and could result in injury or death to those struck, and jail time for offenders. Celebratory gunfire is a common problem during the holidays, particularly on New Year’s Eve,...
Deadly crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 1 car in flames
After 9 p.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Atlantic Avenue. Salieu Njie, 64, was driving on Atlantic Avenue, approaching the intersection of Atlantic Springs Road, when he drove over a sheet of ice and lost control of his car. Njie hit another car before his car hit a tree and burst into flames.
jocoreport.com
Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office to receive bulletproof K9 vest, in what is ‘the hope of first of several’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will receive a donated bulletproof K9 vest Thursday which officials hope will be the first of many. The Wake County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) will donate the Kevlar, or bulletproof, vest to the sheriff’s office at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Public Safety Center.
Greensboro police are searching for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead who went missing a day before Christmas Eve
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad mother is praying for her son's safe return after he went missing the day before Christmas Eve. According to Greensboro police, a Missing Persons Report was filed for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. Nicholas Snead is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds....
cbs17
Highway Patrol seeks public’s help in solving pedestrian death in Durham County
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is again asking for the public’s help with information in the case of a Dec. 8 crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 8, troopers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road in Durham County.
2 adults found shot, man dies from injuries: Durham Police confirm deadly Christmas Day shooting
The shooting is under investigation and police are asking for the public's help with the investigation.
