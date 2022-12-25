ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made

NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
NEWTON GROVE, NC
wakg.com

Danville City Councilman Not Injured in Drive-by Shooting

The home of a Danville City Councilman was the target of a drive-by shooting over the Christmas weekend. The incident occurred at 11:15 on Friday night, when city councilman Bryant Hood’s home on Stokes Street was hit with 60 bullets. Hood and the other individual in the home were...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Police arrest a man involved in armed robbery in Danville

UPDATE 12/28 4:24 P.M.: The Danville Police Department says it has arrested a man that it believes was involved in the earlier reported robbery of a convenience store on the 2200 block of North Main Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Police arrested 41-year-old Isaac Jerome Graham and charged him with the following: Danville Police are […]
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

No injuries in Motel 6 room fire in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators still do not know the extent of the damage and the exact cause of a fire at a Motel 6 in Cary on Monday. At 5:45 pm, the Cary Fire Department responded to the fire at 1401 Buck Jones Road. Upon arrival, a small...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Durham police warn against ‘celebratory’ gunfire on New Year’s Eve

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning residents that “celebratory” gunfire is illegal and dangerous, and could result in injury or death to those struck, and jail time for offenders. Celebratory gunfire is a common problem during the holidays, particularly on New Year’s Eve,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Deadly crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 1 car in flames

After 9 p.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Atlantic Avenue. Salieu Njie, 64, was driving on Atlantic Avenue, approaching the intersection of Atlantic Springs Road, when he drove over a sheet of ice and lost control of his car. Njie hit another car before his car hit a tree and burst into flames.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase

CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
MCLEANSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy