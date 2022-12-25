Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
Nathaniel Hackett was doomed from the start thanks to Aaron Rodgers
The Denver Broncos brought in Nathaniel Hackett in hopes it would lead to a packaged deal with Aaron Rodgers. That didn’t happen. Aaron Rodgers had nothing but good things to say about his time with Nathaniel Hackett before the start of the regular season. This offseason, Rodgers was reportedly available for trade, but at an immense price tag.
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 17
Whether you’re in the fantasy football Super Bowl, playing in the consolation bracket, or filling out DFS lineups, here are Week 17’s top matchups. It’s the final week of the fantasy football season, and here’s to hoping you’ve made the Super Bowl in your league! If not — no worries. There are plenty of other alternatives to keep entertained on gamedays such as DraftKings or FanDuel. Regardless, there are plenty of matchups to exploit this week. Let’s get into it.
3 teams that should have offers ready for a Derek Carr trade
With Derek Carr’s future with the Las Vegas Raiders in doubt, these three teams should be making offers for the quarterback. The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the playoff hunt entering Week 17, albeit barely following their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for the rest of the season, the Raiders won’t be starting Derek Carr at quarterback. Instead, head coach Josh McDaniels is going with Jarrett Stidham for the team’s final two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Davante Adams speaks on Raiders decision to bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams spoke about the team’s decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season. The Las Vegas Raiders have garnered the attention of the entire NFL world on Wednesday for their decision to bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season. Jarrett Stidham, former New England Patriots quarterback, will start in his place in the team’s next two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. With this news, questions about Carr’s future with the team has only increased, especially with a looming contract decision days after Super Bowl 57.
NBA
Multiple gameday changes on Pelicans injury list
UPDATE: Trey Murphy has been added to the injury report Monday morning, listed as questionable due to non-COVID illness. New Orleans submitted an updated injury report on Monday morning as the team held shootaround and prepared for tonight’s home game vs. Indiana. Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) now joins Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) as questionable, while Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is listed as doubtful. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) remain listed as out, but they are now joined by Herb Jones (health and safety protocols) as being unavailable to play Monday.
