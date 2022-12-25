Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams spoke about the team’s decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season. The Las Vegas Raiders have garnered the attention of the entire NFL world on Wednesday for their decision to bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season. Jarrett Stidham, former New England Patriots quarterback, will start in his place in the team’s next two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. With this news, questions about Carr’s future with the team has only increased, especially with a looming contract decision days after Super Bowl 57.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO