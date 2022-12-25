ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, NY

First responders fight down Christmas morning fire in Baldwin

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

BALDWIN, N.Y. ( WETM ) – First responders in Chemung County spent their Christmas morning fighting down a structure fire in Baldwin.

The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said it and several other local agencies responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 9:00 a.m. on December 25. Photos from the fire department show engines on what appears to be a remote backroad, accessing the fire through a treeline with heavy smoke.

Photos also showed extreme damage to the structure and the contents inside. Baldwin VFD said everyone came home safe from the blaze.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Htf1_0juFTGGC00
    Crews respond to fire in Baldwin on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022 (Photo: Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yqWr_0juFTGGC00
    Crews respond to fire in Baldwin on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022 (Photo: Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9GXL_0juFTGGC00
    Crews respond to fire in Baldwin on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022 (Photo: Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jky2r_0juFTGGC00
    Crews respond to fire in Baldwin on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022 (Photo: Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department)

18 News has reached out to the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department for more information on the location and details of the fire.

Several other departments and agencies responded, including East Hill, Wellsburg, Southport, Erin, Elmira Heights, Chemung, and Breesport, as well as CCSD, Baldwin Highway Department, and the Chemung County Department of Public works.

