WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Bears win

The Bills defeated the Bears in a 35-13 final in Week 16.

The victory was a chilly battle, but the fight rolled on after the final whistle.

The Bills (12-3) were not allowed to travel back home as the airport was closed due to extremely winter weather in western New York. But that meant some more team bonding time and that’s what head coach Sean McDermott highlighted during his post-game locker room speech following the win.

Check out McDermott’s address to his players in the video below: