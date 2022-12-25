ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Bears win

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpiFE_0juFTEUk00

The Bills defeated the Bears in a 35-13 final in Week 16.

The victory was a chilly battle, but the fight rolled on after the final whistle.

The Bills (12-3) were not allowed to travel back home as the airport was closed due to extremely winter weather in western New York. But that meant some more team bonding time and that’s what head coach Sean McDermott highlighted during his post-game locker room speech following the win.

Check out McDermott’s address to his players in the video below:

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Bills Send Cool Playoff Message to NFL

The Buffalo Bills have clinched their third-straight AFC East title and in doing so, sent a standings-related statement to the rest of the NFL. Next? The backing-up of a literal statement. “That’s the goal,” said Bills Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer in reference to Buffalo’s plan to secure the No....
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time

It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step

Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time.  Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March

On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Saleh looks for silver lining amid four-game losing streak

To go from 7-4 to 7-8 in the midst of a playoff pursuit can be deflating for any franchise. It becomes easy to get caught up in all the negativity that seems to be closing in around you. Head coach Robert Saleh is doing his best to keep a positive attitude around One Jets Drive, especially with the Jets still in the playoff hunt after getting some fortunate results on Christmas weekend even after losing on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Bills Win Third Straight Divisional Title; Prepare For Game of the Year

It was a Merry Christmas for us Buffalo Bills fans, as we watched our team win the AFC East for the third year in a row after defeating the Chicago Bears Saturday afternoon, 35-13. It wasn’t the prettiest, weather wise or football wise. But, for the 12th time this season and sixth week in a row, the Bills got the job done.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy