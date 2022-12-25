Read full article on original website
Border Force officer suspected of immigration offences and conspiracy to steal
A Border Force officer has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of immigration offences, the Home Office said.The official was later detained again alongside three other members of immigration staff on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to steal.The four suspects were held on December 6 by the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit, which has the same powers of arrest as police constables.The arrest in relation to immigration offences, first reported by The Sun, was confirmed by the Home Office on Thursday.We expect the highest standards of our staff. As soon as we are made aware of allegations...
BBC
Murder inquiry launched after man with suspected stab wound dies near park
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found with a suspected stab wound died near a park in Salford. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was found just after midnight near Clarendon Park after officers were called by an ambulance crew. GMP said he was assaulted and found...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village. Police said a 30-year-old man has...
BBC
Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Drunk Driver kill pregnant woman, 13 odas for Calabar Bikers carnival
One accident for Bikers Carnival inside Calabar, Cross Rivers state, south-south Nigeria don leave 14 dead and anoda 24 for inside hospital, na so police tok. Irene Ugbo, toktok pesin for di state police confam di mata to BBC Pidgin. “I no know wetin happun but di driver dey on...
BBC
Blind BBC News correspondent Sean Dilley defeats mugger who stole his phone
A blind BBC reporter says he "instinctively" leapt on a mugger who had stolen his mobile phone - and managed to get it back. Sean Dilley was targeted on Tuesday while on a break during a night shift at London's New Broadcasting House. A person riding a bike snatched the...
BBC
Nigeria's Calabar carnival: 14 killed at annual bikers' event
At least 14 people have been killed and 24 others injured after a vehicle ploughed into crowds watching bikers at a popular carnival in Nigeria's southern port city of Calabar. Eyewitnesses said that a speeding driver lost control of the car. Pictures shared online in the immediate aftermath of the...
BBC
Cambodia casino fire: Ten dead in blaze on Thai border
At least 10 people have been killed in a huge fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border with Thailand, police and local media say. The blaze broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in the border town of Poipet at about 23:30 (16:30 GMT) on Wednesday. Around 400...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with lamppost in Lutterworth
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist collided with a lamppost and died in Leicestershire. The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, died at the scene of the collision in Lutterworth. It happened in Bill Crane Way, opposite the junction with Burrough Way,...
BBC
Madame Tussauds: The forgotten killers who were forged in wax
True-crime stories have seemingly never been more popular, but our fascination with the macabre is as old as storytelling itself. Madame Tussaud, who understood the appeal of villainy better than most, famously immortalised the murderous in wax at her Chamber of Horrors, which was recently restored to the London attraction she founded after a six-year absence.
BBC
Deborah Steel: Sister of missing landlady vows to find truth
A sister of a pub landlady who went missing 25 years ago has vowed to carry on the family's search for answers. Police believe Deborah Steel, 37, was murdered after a shift at the Royal Standard in Ely, Cambridgeshire, in 1997, but no-one has ever been charged. Gini Secker, who...
