A Border Force officer has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of immigration offences, the Home Office said.The official was later detained again alongside three other members of immigration staff on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to steal.The four suspects were held on December 6 by the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit, which has the same powers of arrest as police constables.The arrest in relation to immigration offences, first reported by The Sun, was confirmed by the Home Office on Thursday.We expect the highest standards of our staff. As soon as we are made aware of allegations...

27 MINUTES AGO