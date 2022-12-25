Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network (ORY) presale challenges DeFi projects like Aave (AAVE) and Near Protocol (NEAR)
Oryen Network (ORY), a multi-use cryptocurrency platform with features such as staking, trading, and assets management, has seen significant growth since the launch of its presale. Offering a fixed APY of 90%, 0.177% daily rewards paid out every 60 minutes, and an auto-staking feature enabled by Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), Oryen has become a major player in the crypto market. With news headlines being made and Youtube influencers like Darryl Boo talking up the project, it’s clear that Oryen is starting to gain traction among other communities.
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network presale live: Don’t miss out on the next Dogecoin
cryptonewsz.com
High-potential presale Oryen Network (ORY) is likely to outpace Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND)
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin cumulative transfer volume exceeds $100 trillion milestone
Bitcoin’s cumulative transfer volume (CTV) exceeded $100 trillion in recent weeks, coming in at $105 trillion at present, according to Glassnode data. CTV refers to the accrued monetary value of transactions settled on a particular network. As a measure of activity, it can be used to gauge adoption and pinpoint adoption trends.
ambcrypto.com
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
cryptonewsz.com
Axie Infinity (AXS), Huobi Token (HT), or Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – Which one is a better investment option this Christmas?
In the past years, the crypto market has usually seen an increase in overall trading activities. If you are also eyeing to enter the market this Christmas, here is the guide to help you choose between Axie Infinity (AXS), Huobi Token (HT), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol, a new coin, has grown by 805% during the presale round.
NEWSBTC
Chiliz (CHZ), Binance (BNB) Investors Bullish; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Raises Millions During Presale
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Are Heavily Accumulating Cardano, Taking Dip Buying of ADA to New Level: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed investors of Cardano are loading up on ADA and have been heavily buying dips since the high-profile implosion of FTX. Santiment says that addresses with a balance of 10,000 to 100,000 Cardano now hold their largest percentage of the supply in a year and a half to the tune of four billion ADA tokens.
cryptoslate.com
ProtonMail creator unsure whether his firm will continue to hold Bitcoin
Proton CEO and co-founder Andy Yen said that he is unsure whether his company will continue to hold Bitcoin during a Forbes interview published on Dec. 27. The company, which offers the encrypted email app ProtonMail and various other services, has held Bitcoin for at least five years. After years of limited integration, Proton officially began accepting Bitcoin payments in 2017. In 2019, the company confirmed that it had been holding Bitcoin that it received from customers.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Set To Delist $XRP From Its Platform
The crypto giant will stop supporting BCH, ETC, and XLM as well. Low usage has been cited as the reason for this move. This news had minimal impact on the prices of these tokens. As of 5 December 2022, Coinbase will stop supporting XRP on its platform. The firm, which...
cryptonewsz.com
Kraken NFT gets upgraded by 10 new collections
Kraken NFT has announced the addition of a new collection to its set. A total of ten NFT collections have been added to the network. They are bifurcated into Ethereum and Solana blockchains, with the former adding four collections and the latter adding six collections to the store. Founded in...
crypto-economy.com
Fidelity Investment Company Starts Metaverse Adventure
Fidelity Investments, one of the leading financial firms, has just filed for three US trademark applications to provide crypto trading services in the metaverse, including a nonfungible tokens (NFT) marketplace and financial investment. Despite a lacklustre crypto market, several high-profile companies have ventured into the metaverse recently to offer various...
financefeeds.com
Quantbase taps Alpaca’s API to launch investment platform for advisors
“The company aims to decrease the barrier to entry for financial firms and creators who don’t want to deal with fund operations.”. Quantbase, a Y Combinator-backed investment company that helps financial companies and individuals with an audience to turn their investment research/data into an investable strategy, has tapped Alpaca to launch its investment platform.
bitcoinist.com
Best Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets in 2023
The collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange earlier in 2022 sent ripples of shock across the entire market, forcing users to question the reliability of the centralized storage solutions they were being offered by trading venues. The aftermath of the exchange’s failure saw a sudden increase in interest towards the types of wallets available on the market, specifically non-custodial solutions.
u.today
SHIB Accepted as Payment for Netflix, Spotify Subscriptions via This Integration
cryptonewsz.com
Trust Wallet Token (TWT), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): 2 new projects with massive potential returns
