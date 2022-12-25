Read full article on original website
EW.com
Jamie Lee Curtis says a tearful goodbye to Laurie Strode in behind-the-scenes Halloween Ends clip
Jamie Lee Curtis essentially began her career portraying final girl Laurie Strode in director John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic Halloween, and has repeatedly returned to the role, most recently in a trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed sequels: 2018's Halloween, 2021's Halloween Kills, and this year's Halloween Ends. No wonder the...
dexerto.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega had nightmares “for years” after this horror movie
While Wednesday star Jenna Ortega may be the new Scream Queen on the block, there’s one horror movie that had her screaming for real. She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, she’s all together ooky, the… Jenna Ortega. And now she’s starring in a new Netflix series that focuses on the arguably most iconic Addams Family member, Wednesday Addams. We greatly enjoyed the series here at Dexerto, and you can read our review here.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
seventeen.com
The 32 Best New Movies of 2023
With theaters opening back up, more people made their way to the movies in 2022. A new year is right around the corner, which means there are so many new releases to look forward to. 2023 is seemingly the year of sequels, with massive releases from the Mission Impossible, Indiana Jones, and Transformers franchises.Trips to the movies will also be more nostalgic with movies like Super Mario Bros. and Greta Gerwig's Barbie bringing back beloved characters from our childhoods.And, of course, superheroes are swooping in to save the day on the silver screen, from The Marvels to The Flash. These are only a fraction of the incredible films that are coming out in 2023.
‘M3GAN’ Producers Jason Blum and James Wan Talk Potential Merger, AI-Driven Filmmaking and ‘The Invisible Man’ Sequel
M3GAN producers Jason Blum and James Wan first worked together on 2010’s Insidious, and now, after 12-plus years and at least seven other projects, the producing partners are hoping to take their working relationship to the next level. In November, THR reported that Blum’s Blumhouse and Wan’s Atomic Monster were in advanced talks to merge as separate labels, with Wan’s company also agreeing to a first-look deal with Universal. While pen hasn’t been put to paper yet, it sounds like Wan’s 2021 cult hit Malignant may have helped spark Blum to join forces.More from The Hollywood ReporterHorror Thriller from James Wan...
Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
"Lives of the Mayfair Witches," "Wolf Pack," "Lockwood & Co." and other books are being adapted for film and television this winter.
Adapting Stephen King's In The Tall Grass: The 2019 Netflix Movie Actually Makes Grass Scary
In The Tall Grass, based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill, succeeds where Children Of The Corn does not.
comicon.com
Hunted By Spiders – Previewing ‘Murderworld: Spider-Man’ #1
“The Murderworld stream will not be stopped and, as its dwindling contestants grow more desperate, the wall-crawling web of death surrounding them begins to tighten – Thwip, thwip…Murderworld is a chaotic contest filled with treachery and tragedy from the minds of Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine) and Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Avengers: No Surrender) illustrated by Farid Karami. Arcade and his schemes have been a punchline in the past, but this game is no laughing matter. Each issue ups the ante and will keep readers guessing right up until the end. Don’t miss it!”
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Year Zero Vol. 0’ #3 From AWA Upshot
“In this action-packed prelude to the hit series, acclaimed horror writer Daniel Kraus (George Romero’s The Living Dead, The Autumnal) unveils four globe-spanning tales from the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse when even the wildest rumors couldn’t measure up to the horror to come. A streetwise Russian cop patrols the back alleys of the opportunistic black market that emerges in response to the crisis…a North Korean soldier observes strange happenings on the DMZ…An E.R. nurse in the rural South fights to protect her hospital from threats without and within…A transgender flight attendant who has observed disturbing clues as she crisscross.”
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: Most Creative Animated Movies Of 2022
Direct-to-Netflix films are often criticized in cinema circles. However, within the world of animation streaming has allowed for several unique projects in different animation styles to reach mass-audiences. Here are the most creative animated Movies from 2022. Rise of the TMNT: The Movie. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and More.
The new trailer for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie has been released and fans are eager to see whether and how it lives up to the expectations set by its predecessors. Viewers can still freshly reminisce about the phenomenal success of Michael Bay’s Transformers which despite having...
Collider
‘Mandy’ Reinvigorates 1970s Legacy in Psychedelic Horror Movie
Mandy (2018) is a difficult film to pin down: part revenge film, part visual art piece, it is a film that has continued to defy attempts to categorize it. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, it has built up a cult following since its release, and started what this author has lovingly termed the Cageissance, for lead actor Nicolas Cage, much like the McConaissance did for Matthew McConaughey post True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club. Mandy is a neon-drenched nightmare that takes on themes of revenge, misogyny and psychedelic reality shifts. Although this film is a contemporary one, and is set in the early 1980s, the turbulent legacy of the 1970s is evident in the dynamics between all the main characters and in the tense, uneasy questions the film poses about our right to live on our own terms, and the lack of protection from those who would do us harm.
ComicBook
Insidious 5: James Wan Makes Big Comparison for Patrick Wilson's New Sequel
Filmmaker James Wan has a lot of franchises under his belt, making him one of the biggest names in horror thanks to his ability to kickstart billion-dollar movie series from nothing. Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious are all staples of the genre thanks to his work, and the later of those is finally about to get a new chapter. In a surprise twist, the fifth movie in the Insidious series, titled Insidious: Fear the Dark, will actually see franchise star (and frequent Wan-collaborator) Patrick Wilson return both in front of and behind the camera. Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wan offered a tease for Wilson's directorial debut, comparing him to another exciting name.
Collider
10 Best Movies Directed By Former Western Actors, Ranked According to IMDb
One of the oldest genres in film history, the Western is a story that has been told and retold for over 100 years. Peaking in popularity in the 1940s and 50s, through recent successes like The Power of the Dog and Nope, the Western film is making a comeback in Hollywood.
Adapting Stephen King's Survivor Type: 2020’s A Creepshow Animated Special Is A Landmark King Adaptation And A Grotesque Nightmare
One of Stephen King's most screwed up stories gets adapted in animation.
Gizmodo
Updates From Deadpool 3, Avatar 3, and More
The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie may have found its stars. There’s a lot of blood in Evil Dead Rise. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 writer Josh Miller teases Shadow’s villainous inspirations. Plus, a look at the Star Trek: Prodigy finale, and new pictures from Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary. Spoilers now!
Knock At The Cabin Trailer Reveals An Apocalyptic Twist In The New M. Night Shyamalan Movie
The latest movie from M. Night Shyamalan comes with a creepy twist.
game-news24.com
This Blumhouse Horror Series will soon be reissued
The first film of the dystopian horror series, The Purge, first landed in 2013, and focused on the events of a world where crime and murder are decriminalized for 12 hours. From 2022 onwards, the title becoming standalone has evolved into a media franchise with a tv show and five movies in the portfolio. But ironically, The Purge seems to be approaching end. A sixth movie might be a familiar face; but there are still a few more that have the eyes open.
wegotthiscovered.com
Slasher stans grab their chisels to carve out the Mount Rushmore of horror
The colossal horror genre is chock-full of iconic villains that are easily recognizable and always intimidating. And while a plethora of horrifying figures have become fan favorites that moviegoers would truthfully spend their last dime on to watch on the big screen, only a select few have earned the golden opportunity to be named as the core 4 when it comes to the “Mount Rushmore” of the horror genre.
