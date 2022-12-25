Effective: 2022-12-28 22:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. This is includes Scott Mountain Summit and other summits on Highway 3 and Buckhorn Summit on Highway 299. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

