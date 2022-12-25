Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. This is includes Scott Mountain Summit and other summits on Highway 3 and Buckhorn Summit on Highway 299. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. This includes South Fork Mountain and other high elevation areas east of there on Highway 36. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
