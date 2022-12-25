ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Upcoming Vikings/Packers Game Has Massive Playoff Implications

The Vikings/Packers game is going to have fans on the edge of their seats. Forced to guess, I’d say most NFL fans would have expected a different outcome for the 2022 season. A random poll of football fans before the regular season likely would have resulted in a hearty majority assuming it’d be the Packers trying to hold onto the #2 seed while the Vikings made the charge for the #7 spot. Instead, the upcoming game features the opposite scenario.
Nathaniel Hackett couldn't figure out Russell Wilson | THE HERD

The Denver Broncos are releasing Nathaniel Hackett after the franchise lost yet another game on Christmas day, this time to the Los Angeles Rams. Mark Schlereth joins the show to share his take on the situation, and why Hackett never really had a handle on his star quarterback Russell Wilson. Schlereth also breaks down Wilson's struggles, and why there seems to be such a decline in performance from his time with the Seattle Seahawks.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer

After three seasons at Texas but with less than 200 passes thrown, quarterback Hudson Card entered the transfer portal ahead of his fourth college football season. He has now landed at a Big Ten program. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Card has decided to join reigning Big...
Look: Nebraska Football Player Writes Heartfelt Farewell

Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Brewington announced his decision by posting a letter thanking his coaches, teammates, and family. He called his time at Nebraska "the experience of a lifetime" that he "will cherish forever." "As hard as I've worked getting here,...
Who should Broncos hire to replace Nathaniel Hackett? | THE HERD

The Denver Broncos fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 record in his first season. While Sean Payton is rumored to return to coaching and even join Denver, one can argue that the job is not as high in demand as fans think with Russell Wilson and ownership questions. Colin Cowherd then shares who he believes Denver should and can realistically hire.
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
J.J. Watt retiring after 2022 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals and former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he's retiring after the 2022 NFL season. Watt is in his second season with the Cardinals, which comes after spending the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Texans. The 33-year-old has totaled nine-and-a-half sacks, 33 combined tackles, six passes defended and one forced fumble this season.
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. “I couldn't be more...
Celtics interim coach Mazzulla misses game with eye problem

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed the game Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire. The team made the announcement about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff. Mazzulla handled his interview on...
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the league's health and safety protocols. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Brown will be out and associate coach Jordi Fernandez will run the team in his absence. Brown will...
Key Nebraska Defensive Player Reportedly Leaving The Program

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already taken a major hit to their 2023 roster. Per HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan, defensive lineman Colton Feist has decided that he will not be returning to Lincoln next season with one year of eligibility left. "I am not returning. Moving on," the upperclassmen told the outlet...
