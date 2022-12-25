Read full article on original website
Related
The Upcoming Vikings/Packers Game Has Massive Playoff Implications
The Vikings/Packers game is going to have fans on the edge of their seats. Forced to guess, I’d say most NFL fans would have expected a different outcome for the 2022 season. A random poll of football fans before the regular season likely would have resulted in a hearty majority assuming it’d be the Packers trying to hold onto the #2 seed while the Vikings made the charge for the #7 spot. Instead, the upcoming game features the opposite scenario.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out for GB, 2 Out in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
FOX Sports
Nathaniel Hackett couldn't figure out Russell Wilson | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos are releasing Nathaniel Hackett after the franchise lost yet another game on Christmas day, this time to the Los Angeles Rams. Mark Schlereth joins the show to share his take on the situation, and why Hackett never really had a handle on his star quarterback Russell Wilson. Schlereth also breaks down Wilson's struggles, and why there seems to be such a decline in performance from his time with the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer
After three seasons at Texas but with less than 200 passes thrown, quarterback Hudson Card entered the transfer portal ahead of his fourth college football season. He has now landed at a Big Ten program. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Card has decided to join reigning Big...
Look: Nebraska Football Player Writes Heartfelt Farewell
Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Brewington announced his decision by posting a letter thanking his coaches, teammates, and family. He called his time at Nebraska "the experience of a lifetime" that he "will cherish forever." "As hard as I've worked getting here,...
First look: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers odds and lines
The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) face the Green Bay Packers (7-8) for the 2nd time this season, this time on the road in Week 17. Kickoff Sunday from Lambeau Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Packers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
FOX Sports
Who should Broncos hire to replace Nathaniel Hackett? | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 record in his first season. While Sean Payton is rumored to return to coaching and even join Denver, one can argue that the job is not as high in demand as fans think with Russell Wilson and ownership questions. Colin Cowherd then shares who he believes Denver should and can realistically hire.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
FOX Sports
J.J. Watt retiring after 2022 NFL season
Arizona Cardinals and former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he's retiring after the 2022 NFL season. Watt is in his second season with the Cardinals, which comes after spending the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Texans. The 33-year-old has totaled nine-and-a-half sacks, 33 combined tackles, six passes defended and one forced fumble this season.
FOX Sports
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. “I couldn't be more...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Meaning of Victory Over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
FOX Sports
Celtics interim coach Mazzulla misses game with eye problem
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed the game Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire. The team made the announcement about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff. Mazzulla handled his interview on...
Matt Rhule calls revival of Colorado rivalry 'great' for college football
Colorado has something cooking with Deion Sanders and he has yet to coach a game for the Buffaloes. New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule knew the rivalry between the two teams is bound to be reignited, particularly as both schools recruit the same areas despite being in different conferences. Both...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard draws praise after strong first half in last game as Wisconsin's interim coach
Jim Leonhard is coaching his last game as Wisconsin’s interim coach in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. It’s a late night in the desert, but Leonhard’s trademark defense has shown up in a big way. The Badgers started a bit slow, but cruised to a 17-7 halftime lead.
FOX Sports
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the league's health and safety protocols. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Brown will be out and associate coach Jordi Fernandez will run the team in his absence. Brown will...
Key Nebraska Defensive Player Reportedly Leaving The Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already taken a major hit to their 2023 roster. Per HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan, defensive lineman Colton Feist has decided that he will not be returning to Lincoln next season with one year of eligibility left. "I am not returning. Moving on," the upperclassmen told the outlet...
FOX Sports
Mike White to return as start QB for Jets over Zach Wilson | THE CARTON SHOW
After siting out due to injury, Mike White has been cleared to return as the starting quarterback for Craig Carton's New York Jets. With Mike back, Craig asks Greg Jennings what influence he'll have on the offense, and what this means for struggling quarterback Zach Wilson.
Comments / 0