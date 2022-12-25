normally I don't have empathy for these egregious events. Tragically, it's normal to see public massacres, school massacres drive by shootings etc . I have to realize just how sad or angry or traumatized or hopeless someone has to be to finally take the steps to complete acts of viciousness such as take the life away from another human. Even to take your own previous life you have to have been suffering for an extraordinary amount of time or had a catastrophic event happen that is unbearable to overcome in time. I still cannot imagine thinking it's okay to take away the life of somebody else though that's so egregious when I stop and think about it only God should be able to decide that in my opinion.
The comment section is terrible, regardless if you’re a Jehovah’s Witness or not anything bad that happens in a place of worship should be shunned A place of worship should be the only place that you can place a baby and don’t be charged it’s a sanctuary for all and a place where you should be at peace ⛪️
Everyone has a right to worship in any way they wish. I choose to pray at home . It's sad when anyone chooses to end their lives .My prayers go out to the relatives of the deceased.
