Billie Eilish Rocked a Sexy Mrs. Claus Costume at Her Star-Studded Birthday Party

By Ananya Panchal
 3 days ago

The Grammy award-winning singer turned 21 on Dec. 18.

Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Billie Eilish turned 21 on Dec. 18! And she slayed (or should I say sleighed) her birthday outfit. The seven-time Grammy award winner shared a series of sexy photos from her party, a star-studded event including Rebecca Black and Justin Bieber. Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-writes a lot of her songs, and his girlfriend, YouTuber and actress Claudia Sulewski, also attended the event to celebrate Eilish’s milestone.

The “Happier than Ever” singer captioned her Dec. 21 post, containing a few pics taken by photographer Mason Poole , with a series of hearts on fire and present emojis. Eilish wore an off-the-shoulder Mrs. Claus-inspired red-and-white mini dress featuring a cropped cape shawl and fur trimming.

Her dark hair was lightly curled at the bottom, and she wore candy-cane patterned hoop earrings. Eilish also sported the new “puppy liner” trend, which includes heavy black eyeliner on the lower lash line.

Eilish also included a few photos with her new boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford . In one snap, the two are seen leaning toward each other and trying to touching noses, recreating a classic Santa and Mrs. Claus pose. In another photo the couple is seen posing cheek to cheek with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Sulewski, who has been dating O’Connell since 2018, posted an adorable carousel of party snaps.

“have yourself a billie little christmas,” the I Love My Dad star wrote.

O’Connell, 25, also posted a sweet photo for his little sister’s big day.

“I’d take a bullet for you any day,” he wrote. “Love you so much billie, happy birthday.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

