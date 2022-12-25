Katie Austin Shares 7 Things She’s Letting Go of in the New Year

The fitness influencer is determined to start 2023 on a positive note.

Katie Austin attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Katie Austin is heading into 2023 with a fresh mindset and no negativity. The fitness influencer is known for being a positive queen and a self-love advocate. She was named SI Swimsuit’s co-rookie of 2022, alongside fellow model and BFF Christen Harper .

She shared a sweet TikTok on Dec. 20 about “things to let go of in 2023.”

Austin wore a bright red one-piece swimsuit featuring a white zipper front and a low-cut back. She danced and posed on the beach to the sound of Birdy’s “Keeping Your Head Up.”

“let’s THRIVE in 2023,” the 29-year-old captioned her video.

Here’s her advice for things to let go of in 2023:

People who don’t know your worth Judgment of others Relationships you know aren’t healthy for you Constant need for acceptance Self doubt Negative self-talk about past mistakes A version of yourself that you have outgrown

Austin also posted the video on her Instagram account, where she often shares at-home workouts and healthy recipes for fans to follow.

“Things to let go of & reconsider as we enter a new year soon❤️,” she captioned the post, encouraging followers to comment what they are letting go of next year.

Several influencer friends left sweet and supportive messages under Austin’s inspiring video.

“Love this and YOU,” quipped Katrina Scott , while Ella Halikas piped in with, “She said what she said.”

“Amen!!!!!” said Elizabeth Turner , while Christen Harper wrote “YES.”

Austin’s mom, famous ’90s fitness icon Denise Austin chimed in with a simple, “Xoxo.”

The mom-and-daughter duo recently launched a magazine, Fit In The Kitchen, together. The first issue, which hit shelves on Dec. 20, includes “60 healthy recipes, clean eating tips, quick and easy meal prep ideas and workouts” created by the two of them.

