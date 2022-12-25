Read full article on original website
Crypto’s Wealthiest Titans Collectively Lost $116,000,000,000 in Less Than a Year: Report
The crypto industry’s richest moguls are reportedly seeing their personal net worth take a deep nosedive this year as they endure the crypto bear market. A Forbes report reveals that the largest players in the digital asset space have collectively lost roughly $116 billion in personal wealth since March of this year.
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
Coin Bureau Names Top Altcoins To Invest in During a Recession
A popular crypto analyst is ranking Cosmos (ATOM) and Algorand (ALGO) among his top five altcoins to invest in during a recession. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy says the decentralized parallel blockchain network Cosmos is high on his list due to its high staking rewards and strong development team.
Top Crypto Analyst Forecasts Rallies for Litecoin, Polygon and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM) are positioned for rallies. The popular analyst tells his 643,300 Twitter followers that Litecoin will likely continue to move to the upside after a possible dip. He says Litecoin could increase by more...
Crypto Has Grown Outside of Regulatory Oversight but Has No Intrinsic Value, Says Bank of England Deputy Governor
The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, Sir Jon Cunliffe, says that the collapse of the FTX exchange has exposed the vulnerabilities of crypto assets. In a Sky News interview, Sir Cunliffe says that crypto assets have existed in a regulatory vacuum over the last decade. “I think what...
Crypto Strategist Issues 2023 Bitcoin Forecast, Says BTC Could Mirror Epic Surge in 2019
A closely followed crypto analyst thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) could pull off a major move to the upside next year. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is flashing vibes of its 2019 bear market rally when the king crypto surged from $3,000 to $14,000 in a few months.
Bitcoin, Altcoins and Crypto Markets Set for Major Unexpected Bounce in 2023, According to Popular Analyst
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader altcoin markets could start to bounce back next year. In a new analysis, pseudonymous trader TechDev says that the crypto correction actually began in the second quarter of 2021, rather than the fourth quarter of that year after Bitcoin hit its all-time high.
Analyst Michaël Van De Poppe Predicts Massive Surge for Ethereum-Based Altcoin in 2023 – Here’s His Outlook
A closely followed crypto analyst believes that one altcoin built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain is gearing up for a bullish 2023. In a new strategy session, Michaël van de Poppe tells his 164,000 YouTube subscribers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) must take out its immediate resistance to ignite a massive surge.
Crypto Exchange Gemini and Winklevoss Brothers Hit With Class Action Fraud Lawsuit Over Earn Product: Report
Crypto exchange Gemini is reportedly being hit with a class action lawsuit along with its founders for allegedly selling unregistered securities. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Gemini, along with its founders, the Winklevoss brothers, are the target of a lawsuit claiming they sold interest-bearing accounts through the firm’s Earn program as unregistered securities.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He’s Looking To Buy Bitcoin (BTC) – But There’s a Catch
Shark Tank investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he’s looking to buy more Bitcoin (BTC) but not at current prices. In a new interview with Club Random podcast host Bill Maher, the billionaire says he continues to support Bitcoin and intends to buy more if it declines in value.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Hints at Imminent Release of Highly Anticipated Layer-2 Solution Shibarium
One of the key developers behind meme crypto Shiba Inu (SHIB) is hinting that the release of the much-anticipated SHIB layer-2 blockchain is near. The pseudonymous developer known as Shytoshi Kusama tells his 864,000 Twitter followers that Shibarium will be arriving “very soon.”. “Happy Holidays to more than half...
Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Warns of Imminent ‘Sinister’ Threat to Crypto Industry
Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko says that the crypto industry is facing a sinister threat that investors may want to watch out for. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that the digital assets space is at the phase where it – like other groundbreaking inventions before it – faces aggressive opposition from those in power.
Crypto Analyst Predicts Epic Rally for Litecoin, Updates Outlook on Ethereum, Chainlink and Two Additional Altcoins
A popular crypto strategist says that Litecoin (LTC) could go on an epic surge before the peer-to-peer payments network’s halving event next year. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 329,900 Twitter followers that Litecoin is showing signs of strength on the higher timeframe after rallying above its long-term accumulation level.
Head of Coin Bureau Says He’s Looking To Get Back Into Cardano (ADA), but Sees Problems With Ecosystem
A popular crypto analyst says his interest in Cardano (ADA) is returning, although he has one concern about the blockchain’s ecosystem. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy says that while he recently sold off his ADA holdings it is a promising project likely to survive the market turmoil.
One Large-Cap Altcoin Set To Break Away From Bearish Crypto Markets, According to Top Analyst
A popular analyst believes that one large-cap altcoin is gearing up to break away from the downtrending crypto markets. The pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 330,000 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) may have already printed a bear market bottom. “LTC bottoms precede BTC bottoms. In 2015, LTC...
Solana’s Two Biggest NFT Projects Moving to Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) As SOL Approaches Yearly Low
Ethereum (ETH) rival blockchain Solana (SOL) is taking another bear market hit as its two biggest non-fungible token (NFT) projects announce a migration to other chains. On Christmas day at nearly the same time, Solana-based NFT projects y00ts and DeGods III announced on Twitter that they are bridging to Ethereum and Polygon (MATIC) next year.
Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Unveils Bullish Outlook for Bitcoin in 2023 – Here’s His Target
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe believes Bitcoin (BTC) can more than double its value next year despite the widespread negative sentiment in the digital asset markets. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 164,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is currently trading within a wide...
Nexo Says Takeover of Crypto Lender Vauld Still On As Deadline Approaches: Report
Nexo is reportedly still planning on finding a suitable agreement in negotiations to take over crypto lender Vauld. According to a report from Bloomberg, talks between Nexo and Vauld are currently at an impasse as Vauld’s January 20 deadline to present a restructuring plan to creditors approaches. Nexo began...
Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed Hundreds of Millions of Dollars From Alameda To Buy Robinhood Shares: Court Documents
Court documents in the Caribbean are revealing new ways that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried misallocated customer funds before the exchange’s collapse. In the official Caribbean Supreme Court affidavit from Sam Bankman-Fried, SBF puts it on record that funds were borrowed from Alameda Research to purchase shares in Robinhood.
