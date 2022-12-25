ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum

An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
Coin Bureau Names Top Altcoins To Invest in During a Recession

A popular crypto analyst is ranking Cosmos (ATOM) and Algorand (ALGO) among his top five altcoins to invest in during a recession. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy says the decentralized parallel blockchain network Cosmos is high on his list due to its high staking rewards and strong development team.
Crypto Exchange Gemini and Winklevoss Brothers Hit With Class Action Fraud Lawsuit Over Earn Product: Report

Crypto exchange Gemini is reportedly being hit with a class action lawsuit along with its founders for allegedly selling unregistered securities. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Gemini, along with its founders, the Winklevoss brothers, are the target of a lawsuit claiming they sold interest-bearing accounts through the firm’s Earn program as unregistered securities.
Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Warns of Imminent ‘Sinister’ Threat to Crypto Industry

Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko says that the crypto industry is facing a sinister threat that investors may want to watch out for. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that the digital assets space is at the phase where it – like other groundbreaking inventions before it – faces aggressive opposition from those in power.
One Large-Cap Altcoin Set To Break Away From Bearish Crypto Markets, According to Top Analyst

A popular analyst believes that one large-cap altcoin is gearing up to break away from the downtrending crypto markets. The pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 330,000 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) may have already printed a bear market bottom. “LTC bottoms precede BTC bottoms. In 2015, LTC...
Nexo Says Takeover of Crypto Lender Vauld Still On As Deadline Approaches: Report

Nexo is reportedly still planning on finding a suitable agreement in negotiations to take over crypto lender Vauld. According to a report from Bloomberg, talks between Nexo and Vauld are currently at an impasse as Vauld’s January 20 deadline to present a restructuring plan to creditors approaches. Nexo began...

