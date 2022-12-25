ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Pope Francis says world is suffering from ‘famine of peace,’ calls for end to Ukraine war

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tljvz_0juFQRcK00

Pope Francis said the world is suffering from a “famine of peace” and called for the end to the “senseless war” in Ukraine during his annual Christmas Day message from the Vatican.

Before delivering his tenth “Urbi et Orbi” — a blessing to the city of Rome and the world — Pope Francis urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and help those experiencing hardships across the world.

“Let us see the faces of all those children who, everywhere in the world, long for peace,” he said on Sunday while speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter Basilica.

“Let us also see the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes due to the devastation caused by ten months of war.”

While the war in Ukraine, now in its 10th month, was the focus of much of his 10-minute speech, the Pope also noted a “famine of peace” threatens other corners of the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuaRY_0juFQRcK00
Pope Francis urged leaders to use food as an instrument of peace.
AFP via Getty Images

“The war in Ukraine has further aggravated this situation, putting entire peoples at risk of famine, especially in Afghanistan and in the countries of the Horn of Africa,” he said.

“We know that every war causes hunger and exploits food as a weapon, hindering its distribution to people already suffering,” he added noting that leaders should make food “solely an instrument of peace.”

As the world celebrates the birth of the Prince of Peace, humanity is experiencing a “grave famine of peace,” the pope said, mentioning conflicts and humanitarian crises in the Middle East, Myanmar, Haiti, and the Sahel region of Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDsF7_0juFQRcK00
As the world celebrates the birth of the Prince of Peace, humanity is experiencing a “grave famine of peace,” the pope said
AFP via Getty Images

He also called for a resumption of dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians in the Holy Land, the place of Jesus’ birth. The Pope made a similar plea in November following deadly bomb attacks in Jerusalem and clashes in the occupied West Bank.

His message was followed by the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing, recited in Latin as well as many other languages for audiences to view both at the Vatican and across the globe.

With Post wires.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world

Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
The Independent

Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Hdogar

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy