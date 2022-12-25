ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Voice’ Newcomer Niall Horan Reveals His ‘Biggest Competition’ in Season 23

By Elise Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Niall Horan is making his debut on The Voice , and he’s ready to win. However, there’s one veteran coach who has proven themself to be a tough competitor: Kelly Clarkson . In a recent interview, Horan revealed why Clarkson is his “biggest competition” in the upcoming season 23 and teased what to expect from his first time as a coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ogz2o_0juFQPqs00
‘The Voice’ coach Niall Horan | Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Who is ‘The Voice’ coach Niall Horan?

For those who are unfamiliar with Horan’s work, here’s a bit of background on the Irish singer and what qualifies him to be a coach on The Voice . He got his start with boy band One Direction on The X Factor in 2010 ( perhaps he’ll be like Camila Cabello and use that experience as a selling point on The Voice ). The group skyrocketed in popularity, becoming one of the best-selling boy bands in the world. However, One Direction parted ways in 2016 .

After the group split up, Horan began a solo career. He released two singles, “This Town” and “Slow Hands,” followed by his debut solo album, Flicker , in 2017. His second album, Heartbreak Weather , arrived in 2020.

In addition to music, Horan pursued another passion : golf management. He and his close friend/fellow musician Lewis Capaldi also released a documentary called Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar earlier this year. The film followed them on a road trip through Ireland.

In October, Horan took to Twitter (seen above) to reveal that he has new music and festival plans on the way in 2023.

“I’ve got new music coming in the new year, that I’m really, really proud of. I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it,” he said. “I have a whole new album too, and something that I’ve wanted to do forever is festivals and I’ve never really had the opportunity to do it, so I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months, for next year, which I’m really excited about.”

Niall Horan shares why Kelly Clarkson is his ‘biggest competition’ on ‘The Voice’ Season 23

Related

‘The Voice’ Season 23: Blake Shelton Will Hit a Major Milestone If He Wins Again Next Season

Horan is going up against fellow newcomer coach Chance the Rapper and veterans Clarkson and Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 23. The season marks Shelton’s last time coaching after 12 years on the job. However, Horan is more worried about competing against Clarkson, who joined as a coach in season 14. She’s returning in season 23 after a one-year hiatus .

“Ooh, my biggest competition this year is definitely Kelly,” he told NBC Insider . “We have very similar tastes in music, same kind of taste in voices. Yeah, I think she’s going to be a massive threat to me. But you never know, I could win the thing.”

Clarkson currently has four The Voice wins under her belt, including her historic season 21 win with Girl Named Tom .

Horan says his team has ‘ridiculous talent’ in season 23

Despite the tough competition, Horan feels confident that his team could go all the way. He added that he’s “excited to win this thing.”

“I love finding new talent online and things, so I really wanted to get involved and find a new crop of talent that we can nurture and make careers of,” Horan said. “I’ve got an unbelievable team of ridiculous talent. I didn’t hit my buzzer every time, because I was being super picky about who I wanted on my team. I wanted all different types of singers, all different types of genres, just wanted character.”

The Voice Season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Wants Someone To Make Her Laugh After Bitter Divorce Battle From Brandon Blackstock

Now that Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are officially done, the former knows what she is looking for in her next relationship. "I just want someone to make me laugh. I want to feel good, too. Since you're busy making everyone feel good, you want somebody to do that for you as well. It's nice to have love. It's nice to have that in your life," the singer, 40, said while talking to Cher on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The "Since U Been Gone" songstress was asking the legendary singer, 76, about her new relationship with Alexander...
MONTANA STATE
Parade

Blake Shelton Reveals the Cocktail-Fueled Inspiration for His Brand-New TV Series

The Voice coach Blake Shelton, 46, is partnering with Carson Daly on a new celebrity game show Barmageddon (Dec. 5 on USA Network) taking place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, where their celebrity friends will compete in over-the-top bar games. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host, Daly will be behind the bar and Shelton will take the stage with his house band for music sing-alongs.
NASHVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson fans are freaking out over her latest Lady Gaga cover

Kelly Clarkson has done it again. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Clarkson sang an outstanding cover of "Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after she performed "Poker Face" in a previous episode and "Shallow" while on tour. While covering "Stupid Love," Clarkson moved around a little bit...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Sparkly Catsuit On 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani showed off her epic curves and signature eye-catching style in a skintight, ruby red and glitter-adorned catsuit on The Voice! The Grammy winner, 53, stunned viewers in the custom, crystal-embellished piece from Vrettos Vrettakos on a recent episode of the musical competition show, and fans can’t get enough of its glamorous detailing and flattering fit.
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Recreates Beloved 'White Christmas' 'Sisters' Scene

Kelly Clarkson perfected a holiday classic with her "Kellyoke" tribute to White Christmas on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson and her backup singer Jessi Collins recreated the "Sisters" number made famous by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the beloved 1954 movie musical during Monday's episode of the daytime show – complete with the matching blue gowns and elegant feather fans.
KTVB

Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals

Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
Page Six

Pained Ellen DeGeneres: I’ll ‘never make sense’ of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death

Ellen DeGeneres is still struggling to understand longtime friend and colleague Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ tragic death, and wants fans to know they’re not alone in their “pain.” “Hey everybody, I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone,” the former talk show host said in a tearful Instagram video posted Friday. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it — we will never make sense of it.” The 64-year-old comedian continued, “And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but I think the best thing we can do to honor tWitch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

250K+
Followers
124K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy