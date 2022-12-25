‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson Reveals the ‘Worst’ Time She Had on Set: ‘This Must Be a Joke’

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Watson has always shown appreciation for the time she spent filming the Harry Potter movies . Considering the actor spent a full decade of her life filming and promoting the wildly popular movies, it’s a good thing that she enjoyed a lot of her time on set. However, playing Hermione Granger wasn’t always the magical experience that fans assume it was. In fact, there were times when the actor was fairly miserable on set. But what is the worst memory that Watson has from her experience making the eight movies?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgQIz_0juFQMRv00
‘Harry Potter’ alum Emma Watson | JP Yim/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation

Filming ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2’ was challenging for Emma Watson

Interestingly enough, the Harry Potter movie that has the highest ratings amongst critics and fans was the one that was the most challenging for Watson to film. Not only was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 mentally demanding for Watson, given the subject matter, but it was also a physically demanding shoot. While speaking with JoBlo , Watson reflected on filming the final film in the franchise. “We spent pretty much the whole of Part 2 soaking wet,” the Noah actor recalled.

The actor reflects on the worst time she had while filming the popular movies

There was one particular scene from the last Harry Potter movie that Watson truly hated filming. Fans will recall that after stealing one of Voldemort’s Horcruxes from Gringotts, the trio narrowly avoids capture by escaping on a dragon. Then, before the dragon can notice their presence, they opt to drop into a lake. While the scene may have been stunning to watch, filming it was a completley different story.

“I can tell you the worst right now,” Watson shared about the worst time she had while filming the Harry Potter movies. “It was on movie #2, we get dropped by a dragon into the lake, and I think it was January or February. The lake wasn’t heated, and because we had to get changed as part of the next scene, we couldn’t wear anything underneath. I was lucky. I had my bottom half with some thermals on, but I was like, ‘This must be a joke.’ It was so cold.”

Watson and her fellow ‘Harry Potter’ castmates were overwhelmed by how cold the lake was

Continuing on, Watson shared that the scene wasn’t just hard for her. Her fellow Harry Potter castmates Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe felt that the cold was challenging to contend with also. They eventually got through it, but filming the scene certainly left an indelible impression on the Beauty and the Beast star.

“I think Rupert thought at one point that his heart had stopped beating,” Watson shared. “I hate being cold more than anything, so that was my most memorable day. I was like, ‘I can’t wait for this to be over!’” Filming the dragon lake scene may have been challenging for Watson, but it definitely prepared her for a career in acting. Watson has shared that nothing in her career will ever be as challenging as the Harry Potter movies, so it seems she’s ready for whatever challenging role she chooses to accept next.

Comments / 10

One MercilessMing
2d ago

She was adequately paid for the role. She was wet and cold?? Awww, poor baby. Has she ANY idea how many children in SoCal and other places are wet and cold, living in a cardboard box under a bridge and there isn't a catering service or or truck in sight to ease their hunger?

Reply(1)
3
CJ Bishop
1d ago

It was the worst time for her, undoubtedly the question was asked by a reporter so why are you attacking her for answering? Something that happens to one person can be their worst experience and yet daily living for someone else. Don't begrudge someone for never having to struggle, I am glad some people never see the daily struggles that some of us live through. I wish the world could be a glorious wonderful place where no one ever has to struggle but alas man have that up a long time ago.

Reply
2
Comments / 0

Community Policy