‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Eilié and Fjall Are the Reason for Ciri’s Powerful Elven Bloodline

By Gabriela Silva
 3 days ago

At the crux of The Witcher universe is Ciri of Cintra, who soon proves to have a powerful bloodline and is connected to a prophecy that could end or save the world. In The Witcher Season 2, fans learn Ciri comes from Elder blood and is related to Lara Dorren. But Lauren S. Hissrich reveals The Witcher: Blood Origin changes Ciri’s bloodline . The Witcher: Blood Origin soon reveals how Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain) and Eilié (Sophia Brown) are involved in the future of Ciri’s bloodline.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher : Blood Origin ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5Qiq_0juFQLZC00
Characters Fjall and Eilie in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’| via Netflix

Istredd learns Ciri is a descendant of Lara Dorren in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

Ciri has always had a bigger destiny that needs to unfold. In the first season, when Cintra is attacked, the Queen’s main priority is to save Ciri and have her find Geralt of Rivia. But there was an underlying story of Ciri’s powers when she destroys a monolith on the kingdom’s border. The deep dive into her bloodline is fleshed out in The Witcher Season 2 . Geralt and Ciri find each other and venture to Kaer Morhen. While there, Vesemir realizes a particular flower has bloomed where her blood has spilled.

Triss reveals it is Feainnewedd and only blooms with Elder blood. But she also reveals Elder blood no longer exists, and Vesemir realizes the truth. Elder blood was once used to create the first witcher prototype but was lost during the fall of Kaer Morhen. Ciri has Elder blood in her body.

A deep dive into Ciri’s unconscious, Triss meets an elven woman holding a baby who recites a prophecy. In The Witcher Season 2, Istredd studies the monoliths at the behest of Geralt. With Codringher and Fenn, Istridd realizes a specific gene within the Ciris bloodline.

It reveals Ciri is a descendant of Lara Dorren. A female elven warrior who birthed a child with a human warrior after the Conjunction of the Spheres. She had cursed humanity. But as the Conjunction of the Spheres occurs in The Witcher: Blood Origin , the prequel also reveals the origin of Ciri’s bloodline and earliest ancestry.

Fjall and Eilié fall in love, and Eilié is pregnant in the ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ finale

Hissrich had already revealed that Eilié is pregnant at the end of the prequel series. And fans could have likely guessed the father is Fjall. But what does this matter in understanding why Ciri has immense power and her bloodline?

In The Witcher: Blood Origin , Syndril (Zach Wyatt) suggests merging his essence with the heart of a monster from the other world. It is the only way to stop the heinous beast Balor has brought through the gateway. But Fjall and Eilié realize a warrior needs to go through the process. That night, Fjall and Eilié give in to their feelings for each other and kiss. The following morning, Fjall is the one that goes through the painful process with the help of Syndril and Zacaré (Lizzie Annis) .

The process is very familiar to The Witcher fans as series creator Declan de Barra explained the prequel would explore the first prototype witcher. Fjall lives through the experiment to wake up with bright yellow eyes and becomes the first witcher in The Witcher: Blood Origin . While Eilié tends to him and calms his new beastly nature, they again feel a spark and engage in sexual intercourse.

This is the moment in The Witcher: Blood Origin when Fjall and Eilié consummate and likely get pregnant. In the finale, after the Conjunction of the Spheres , Eilié is well into her pregnancy and lives with Ithlinne (Ella Schrey-Yeats) and her mother. During the battle at Xin’trea, she was forced to kill Fjall. Ithlinne touches her pregnant stomach and recites a prophecy about “the Lark’s seed” that will bring forth “the song that ends all times.” The prophecy ends with “one of her blood shall sing the last.”

There are a few unanswered questions about Ciri’s bloodline in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Based on the prequel, Ciri’s blood was created by two skilled elven warriors, but there is a mystery. Witchers are sterile and unable to procreate in The Witcher. But seeing as Eilié got pregnant, it could be that Fjall did not become sterile after the Trial of Grasses. As he was a prototype, some of the afflictions Geralt went through might not have happened.

If this is true, it means Ciri’s bloodline has a bigger significance after The Witcher: Blood Origin . It means her bloodline was created with elven blood, the use of magic, and the heart of a monster. Ciri’s mother also had immense power. But there is another mystery after The Witcher: Blood Origin about Ciri’s bloodline.

Triss explained Feainnewedd only blooms with Elder blood. In the prequel, the flower is used to create the witcher serum for Fjall. But the series never mentions Elder blood. According to the elves, the flower appeared after Lara Dorren’s death. Did The Witcher: Blood Origin create a plot hole? Or is there more to the story?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is available on Netflix .

