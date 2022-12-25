ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Warming centers stay open for homeless individuals, families on Christmas

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Warming centers in Bridgeport kept their doors open Sunday for homeless individuals and families.

Families were able to come to Alpha Community Services YMCA in Bridgeport, while individuals who are homeless can go to an alternate warming center at 650 Park Avenue.

Hannah Smith, a social worker who runs the center, told News 12 its important people know that during the cold weather protocol period issued by Gov. Lamont.

"If anybody is in need of shelter, they are welcome to call 211, 211 will direct them to Brook Street where they are able to stay if they are a family," she said.

Smith added with so many evictions taking place in the wake of the pandemic, many families are homeless right now, and need to know about the resources available to them.

The cold weather protocol expires at 12 p.m. tomorrow in Connecticut.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

