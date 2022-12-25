NYPD officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An NYPD officer was stabbed in the right arm in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police said.

A 26-year-old man allegedly knifed Officer Lin Zhen after he and his partner responded to a call for medical assistance on 212th Street near Dekalb Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition and transported the suspect to NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx for an evaluation, police said.

Charges were pending.

Mayor Eric Adams paid Zhen a visit at the hospital prior to attending midnight Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

"He suffered a knife wound to the arm while he and his partner were responding to a person with mental health issues," Adams said. "Thank God they are okay."