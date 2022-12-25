Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were birds of a feather this holiday season — hummingbirds, to be exact. In an On the JLo newsletter from Dec. 26, Lopez shared how the two shared their first Christmas together as a married couple, as well as the avian symbolism that inspired their decor. "I like to create a theme for every holiday. . . . To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," Lopez explained. "They're very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK."

1 DAY AGO