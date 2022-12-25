Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend, Pardi, Speaks on Her Courage Ahead of Tory Lanez Verdict
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine is speaking out in support of girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion, who's currently awaiting a verdict in the assault trial against Tory Lanez. In July 2022, the "Thot Sh*t" artist accused the fellow rapper and ex-boyfriend of shooting her in the foot, and Lanez was subsequently charged with assault. After the hip-hop artist pled not guilty, the trial against Lanez began on Dec. 12, during which Megan delivered a heartbreaking testimony expressing suicidal thoughts.
Jason Momoa Looked as Hot as Ever Delivering a Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but family is still their No. 1 priority if Momoa's recent spotting is any indication. Momoa, who shares two children — Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — with Bonet, was photographed packing up a Christmas tree in his truck and driving it to Bonet's Miami, CA, residence on Monday, Dec. 19. While Monet is not clothed in a Hawaiian malo like in his viral November "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, he still looks as fit and hunky as ever in just a T-shirt and jeans.
See Photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Adorable Family
Though they both live in the spotlight, parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott prefer to keep certain aspects of the lives of daughter Stormi Webster and their 11-month-old son private. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, brought their second child into the world on Feb. 2, and they still haven't revealed his name to the public.
Jenna Ortega Reveals the Line on "Wednesday" She Refused to Say: "I Was Blown Away"
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's "Wednesday," expertly embodying the character in all her gothic glory. The show has been a massive success by all accounts, becoming Netflix's second-most-streamed debut show after "Stranger Things" season four, largely thanks to Ortega's performance. But according to Ortega, some of Wednesday's lines weren't originally up to her standards.
Serena Williams Threw Daughter Olympia a Surprise "Moana" Party For No Reason
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian know how to make sure their daughter, Olympia, feels special all the time. On Dec. 28, Williams shared a photo on Instagram of a little celebration the pair threw for their 5-year-old daughter. In the pictures, the family posed with a balloon arch and an actor dressed as Moana from the Disney film. And what was the occasion? Nothing!
Serena Williams's Daughter, Olympia, Actually Did Get a Pony For Christmas
Plenty of kids dream of getting a pony for Christmas each year, but very few are lucky enough to actually find one under their tree. This holiday season, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena Williams's adorable 5-year-old daughter, is one of the lucky ones. In a Dec. 18 Instagram post shared by her father, Alexis Ohanian, Olympia is pictured leaning up against her dad, smiling as he holds the reins of her brand-new pony — an adorable animal with a fluffy brown coat. "I surprised @olympiaohanian with a new member of the farm family," Alexis wrote in his caption, adding that Olympia wasted no time in picking out the perfect name. "She already named her: Daisy."
Watch North West Sing a Duet With Sia at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party
North West had a very merry Christmas, partially thanks to singer Sia. North shared lots of videos on TikTok from the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, including clips of her, her mom Kim Kardashian, and her sister Chicago getting ready for the event. But in one clip, North, 9, sings at the star-studded bash alongside Sia! The pair turn Sia's song "Snowman" into a duet. Sia is standing in a clear box, and North snuggles up to her side to sing along with her.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Her Kids Poke Fun at the Kardashians in "KUWTK" TikTok Parody
Kourtney Kardashian Barker's kids are following in their mother's footsteps — with a bit of a twist. On Dec. 21, the kids joined in on a viral TikTok trend and mouthed the words to a parody of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in their own video. In the clip,...
Tristan Thompson Posts Video Dancing With True: "Anything For My Baby Girl"
Tristan Thompson is enjoying family time this holiday. On Dec. 28, Thompson shared a video with his 4-year-old daughter, True, who he shares with his ex Khloé Kardashian. "When my princess asks if daddy can dance . . . anything for my baby girl ❤️👑," he wrote in the caption.
The Sweet Meaning Behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Hummingbird Christmas
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were birds of a feather this holiday season — hummingbirds, to be exact. In an On the JLo newsletter from Dec. 26, Lopez shared how the two shared their first Christmas together as a married couple, as well as the avian symbolism that inspired their decor. "I like to create a theme for every holiday. . . . To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," Lopez explained. "They're very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK."
Halle Berry Shares the Naughty Antics Her Elf on the Shelf Got Up to This Year
Need some last-minute inspiration for your Elf on the Shelf's final day of shenanigans? Halle Berry has you covered. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Oscar winner shared a few of her Elf family's best capers from 2022, including a rather daring stove move that you might not want to try at home.
Naomi Ackie Looks Like Whitney Houston in "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," but Is She Singing?
The star-studded cast of Kasi Lemmons's new flick "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" includes Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, and Stanley Tucci taking on the roles of the iconic Whitney Houston and influential individuals in her life. Ackie is playing Houston herself, and she does a tremendous job at it. Not only do the two look strikingly alike, Ackie captures many of Houston's mannerisms while portraying her strength, her struggle, and, above all, her ability to change the game of music forever. With such comparable looks comes the question of whether the voice comes along too. Though Ackie makes the perfect person to pick up the role of Houston, is she actually belting out the songs featured in the movie? The short answer is no.
Drew Barrymore Loves Selena Gomez's TikTok Lip-Syncing to One of Her Old Interviews
The line to join the Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore mutual appreciation society starts here. On Dec. 23, Barrymore reshared a TikTok featuring Gomez lip-syncing to a "Tonight Show" interview the "Never Been Kissed" star did in 1984 when she was just 9 years old on her Instagram. While the "Only Murders in the Building" actor has since deleted her TikTok video, Barrymore ensured it will live on via her grid.
Doja Cat Channels Pamela Anderson With Her Latest Hairstyle
Doja Cat may have buzzed her off hair earlier this year, but she is still managing to provide hair inspiration on the regular. Her latest? A Pamela Anderson updo that looks straight out of the '90s. The rapper's hairstylist, Jared Henderson, posted a picture of the recent look and not...
Kylie Jenner Wears a Plunging Neckline and Thigh-High Slit on Christmas Eve
Kylie Jenner rang in Christmas Eve at her family's annual holiday party clad in custom Mugler from head to toe. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and her daughter, Stormi, received custom looks from current house creative director Casey Cadwallader, which were a play on couture pieces from the brand's 1999 archives. It makes sense Jenner tapped Cadwallader for the occasion after attending the Thierry Mugler exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum, where she looked back at the designer's most iconic creations.
Rumer Willis Is Expecting Her First Child With Musician Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis is going to be a mom. On Dec. 20, the actor and musician Derek Richard Thomas announced the happy news on Instagram, revealing photos of Thomas kissing Rumer's baby bump. The couple captioned the post with a simple seedling emoji. Just a week prior, the 34-year-old actor had joined parents Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, and the rest of her blended family for a heartwarming holiday celebration.
The New BTS x Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Trio Is Based on the Band's Hit Songs
As proud members of the BTS Army, we love pretty much everything they do, and have the band's songs on repeat anytime we want fun, pump-up music blasting through our headphones. We're also serious beauty enthusiasts, and so when it was announced that one of our favorite groups was teaming up with one of our favorite skin-care brands for a limited-edition launch, we could barely contain ourselves. The Laneige BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set ($35), is here, and if you hurry, it can be yours in time for Christmas.
Dwayne Johnson Turns Santa Into a Thirst Trap: "Who Wants to Sit on Dwanta's Lap?"
Dwanta Claus comes but once a year, which is all the more reason to celebrate Dwayne Johnson's festive alter ego while we can. On Saturday, the "Black Adam" star posted a video of himself turning Santa into a thirst trap on Instagram. In the video, Johnson wears a Santa suit without sleeves or a shirt. However, he does have a bell around his neck.
Lizzo's New "Wolf Cut" Comes With a Set of Shaggy Bangs
From the finger-wave mullet and curly cornrows to a voluminous fauxhawk on the red carpet, Lizzo has been serving showstopping hairstyles all year long. In a TikTok video posted on Dec. 20, the "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" singer added one more mesmerizing look to her beauty repertoire: the wolf cut.
