KOMU
abc17news.com
KOMU
KOMU
MSHP: 3 traffic fatalities recorded during Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over the Christmas counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Dec. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26. No drownings or boating accidents were reported, which is significantly less than last year's holiday season, the highway patrol said. Of the...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and a tree before coming to rest.
krcgtv.com
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County
A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
lakeexpo.com
KOMU
KMZU
KOMU
Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck on Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
lakeexpo.com
14 Pets Killed In Christmas Eve Single-Wide Trailer Fire Near Lake Of The Ozarks
LINN CREEK, Mo. — Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer and killed 14 family pets, as firefighters battled both fire and ice on Christmas Eve. Osage Beach Fire Units were dispatched for a residential structure in the area of Calvert Lane in Linn Creek at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 24. The fire district says units were on scene 10 minutes after dispatch; they found a fully involved single-wide trailer.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGES FOR BURGLARY AND STEALING
A Sedalia woman has been charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County. Sedalia Police Officers were called to a residence on South Grand Avenue in Sedalia on Monday, November 28, 2022 to a report of a burglary. In the list of items stolen were debit cards which showed payments to CashApp and Warrensburg Walmart. The victim’s car had also been taken and reported stolen later in the week.
Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri had to close its office in north Columbia because of severe water damage, according to a press release. A pipe froze over the holiday break and flooded the building on East Brown School Road. Repairs could take several weeks, and it's not safe to access right now. The The post Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Polk County, Mo. firefighter recovering after fire engine slips on ice and rolls over
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter with the Central Polk County Fire Protection District is recovering after the fire engine he was in slipped on some ice and rolled over in a ditch. According to CPCFD Lt. Thomas Morris, the firefighter was responding to a structure fire in Goodson,...
KOMU
Motion for continuance filed for suspect in Jefferson City deadly bar shooting
COLE COUNTY − A motion for continuance was filed Tuesday for Damien Davis, a Kansas City man accused of killing two people at a Jefferson City bar in November. Davis is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
KOMU
City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday
The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022. According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Dec. 28
Memorial Stadium sees 'significant' damage after water pipe bursts. Several buildings on MU's campus were damaged over the weekend after water pipes burst, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi. The pipes burst on Christmas Eve, leading to damage at Memorial Stadium, residence halls and other unidentified buildings, Basi told KOMU...
