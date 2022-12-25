All major state highways in the Buffalo area will reopen at midnight following one of the most powerful winter storms ever to impact New York State. That's the word from Governor Kathy Hochul, who announced Wednesday night that Routes 5, 33 and 198, plus the Erie County portion of I-190, will fully reopen. Department of Transportation and Thruway maintenance forces, in coordination with first responders and local governments, have worked nonstop over the last few days to clear the local roads of snow and abandoned vehicles to ensure that those highways could reopen as quickly as possible. The openings come less than 48 hours after I-90, I-290, I-990, Routes 400 and 219, and I-190 north of I-290 reopened to vehicular traffic.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO