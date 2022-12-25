Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Busted With A Loaded Pistol In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man was allegedly busted with a loaded pistol following an investigation on Jamestown’s eastside. On Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Eagle Street area for a reported person with a weapon around 5:30 a.m. Christian Jewell...
3 people in Jamestown arrested in connection to a home invasion
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — On Tuesday, three people were arrested in Jamestown in connection to a home invasion. According to the Jamestown Police Department, around 5:30 on Monday officers responded to a home invasion. An investigation revealed that two people had broken into the house, tied up the 73-year-old resident in a chair, held him a gunpoint, assaulted him, and stole from his house.
chautauquatoday.com
Ellicottville man faces DWI after Cattaraugus County crash
An Ellicottville man is facing DWI and other charges after a rollover crash on Route 242 in the town of Mansfield early Wednesday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation into the crash that occurred around 3 am led to the arrest of the driver, 31-year-old Curtis Boza. He was treated and released by EMS from Ellicottville and Great Valley Fire Departments. Boza was then transported back to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released on an appearance ticket and multiple uniform traffic tickets for return to Mansfield Town Court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Police charge three people after home invasion in Jamestown
Three people, including a Dunkirk resident, were arrested on charges stemming from a reported home invasion in the city of Jamestown. Jamestown Police say an investigation determined that 47-year-old William Buckley and 34-year-old Joshua Ryan, both of Jamestown, and 29-year-old Joneece Talley of Dunkirk, allegedly forced their way into the residence around 5:30 PM Monday, tied up a 73-year-old victim to a chair, held the victim at gunpoint and assaulted the victim -- all while they allegedly stole property from the residence. Police believe two of the suspects were aided by a getaway driver. Talley and Ryan were located and taken into custody on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the Jamestown Police Department's Investigative Section and SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 90 Forest Avenue and arrested Buckley.
FOX43.com
Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man
ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
chautauquatoday.com
All Major State Highways in Buffalo Area to Reopen at Midnight
All major state highways in the Buffalo area will reopen at midnight following one of the most powerful winter storms ever to impact New York State. That's the word from Governor Kathy Hochul, who announced Wednesday night that Routes 5, 33 and 198, plus the Erie County portion of I-190, will fully reopen. Department of Transportation and Thruway maintenance forces, in coordination with first responders and local governments, have worked nonstop over the last few days to clear the local roads of snow and abandoned vehicles to ensure that those highways could reopen as quickly as possible. The openings come less than 48 hours after I-90, I-290, I-990, Routes 400 and 219, and I-190 north of I-290 reopened to vehicular traffic.
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
wesb.com
New Troopers Stationed at Lewis Run
The State Police barracks in Lewis Run is getting just a little bit more crowded. Newly graduated Troopers Rex E. Martin Jr., Kyle J. Morton, and Joshua M. Perkins have been assigned to Troop C and will be based out of Lewis Run starting January 3. They are among 102 graduates from the most recent class at the State Police Academy.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County ready to assist Buffalo area with dig out
As the Buffalo area digs out from the "blizzard of the century", Chautauqua County is providing assistance to its neighbor to the north. County Executive P-J Wendel says several fire departments are ready to assist, including four members from the Forestville Fire Department's Rescue and ATV units. Wendel says he's been in touch with Erie County officials and is ready to assist if needed...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County first responders are in Erie County, listen to audio
Wellsville, Friendship and Bolivar volunteers deploy with NYS Troopers to the Buffalo area. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo from National Weather Service. As disaster conditions continue today in Erie County and the Buffalo area from an historic blizzard, volunteers from Allegany County are once again sending help. On Christmas night, crews and equipment from Wellsville and Bolivar fire departed to provide much needed assistance to the Buffalo area to relieve weary first responders there.
Police respond to rollover vehicle accident in Wattsburg
Police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident in Wattsburg Tuesday afternoon. Calls went out around 4:30 p.m. involving two cars sustaining heavy damage. Along with state police, Kuhl Hose Company, Perry Hi-Way Hose Company, and Emergycare responded to the scene. The accident shut down the roadway while emergency services attended to those involved. At […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Over $1,700 Stolen from Area Woman’s EBT Account
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, December 28, troopers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Shamburg Road, in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, for a report of theft of funds around 4:15 p.m. on November 21.
Five arrested in Jamestown after alleged home invasion, search warrant
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested in Jamestown following an alleged home invasion that included holding a 73-year-old man at gunpoint and a search warrant afterwards, according to Jamestown police. Police say they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday to the home, where they say two people forced their way into the home, […]
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul announces reopening of major highways in WNY
Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday the full reopening of the New York State Thruway (I-90), I-290, I-190 (Niagara County section and Erie County section north of I-290), I-990, Routes 400 and 219 as the Buffalo area continues to dig out from the massive snowstorm that hit during Christmas weekend. Hochul says crews continue to work on the remaining Erie County sections of I-190 and State Routes 5, 33, and 198, with expectations of reopening by tomorrow, if not sooner. All border crossings, including the Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge have been reopened. Inbound traffic on the Peace Bridge will be directed to I-190 northbound and I-290 eastbound to access the State Thruway. Inbound traffic from the Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge can take I-190 southbound and I-290 eastbound to access the Thruway.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Imposes Weight Limit on Route 8 Bridge in Crawford County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing the bridge to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. This is the first time the bridge has had a weight restriction.
BPD: 10 arrests made by anti-looting detail
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 arrests have been made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives […]
wesb.com
Charges Bound Against Alleged Domino’s Pizza Car Thief
Charges have been bound in McKean County Court against a Rhode Island man accused of the theft of a Domino’s Pizza delivery vehicle in Bradford Township. According to court filings, 27-year-old Francisco Santos-Luna stole a 2017 black Volkswagen Jetta with a Domino’s Pizza sign on the roof from the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on December 6th. Police were able to intercept Santos-Luna and recover the vehicle.
police1.com
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
wesb.com
BPD Release Statement on Alleged Threats at Fretz Middle School
City of Bradford Police have released a statement about an alleged threat that happened at Fretz Middle School. Police and the Bradford Area School District recently investigated a threat allegedly made on December 16th which came in the form of a statement made by a juvenile and overheard by another.
WUHF
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
