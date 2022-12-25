ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Brittany Griner saga detailed by agent

By DJ Byrnes
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stQDZ_0juFO4rU00

WNBA superstar Brittany Griner is home for Christmas. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, played a major role in making that happen.

The Portland-based Colas spoke to The Oregonian earlier this week and detailed the harrowing 10-month saga . That saga saw her client plead guilty to charge s in Russia that she attempted to bring a small amount of medical hashish oil aboard a flight with her Russian Premier League team.

“She kind of went into full command central mode,” Andrew Colas told The Oregonian about his wife. “And from that moment on, it was her figuring out every human being she needed to know to make sure that she could get Brittney home.”

The Russian government originally sentenced Griner to nine years in a maximum-security penal colony for women located 200 miles west of Moscow.

Griner’s freedom seemed like a long shot after the Russians denied her appeal for freedom on Oct. 25th. But President Joe Biden fulfilled his previous promise to free Griner by controversially trading the basketball star for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout .

It was a moment that didn’t seem real to Griner’s agent until her client landed on American soil .

“The most emotional moment for me, was when the plane landed and started taxiing toward us,” Colas said. “And the idea that she was on that plane and had finally touched down. Because up until that moment, it’s not completely real.”

“She was just back,” Colas said. “Like Brittney was back and Brittney was there.”

Griner is currently relaxing with her wife on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas. She has pledged to return to the Phoenix Mercury after the WNBA paid her entire 2022 salary while she was in Russian custody.

[ The Oregonian ]

The post Brittany Griner saga detailed by agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 28

NK
3d ago

Couldn’t bring myself to read anything else about this person. Not worth it.

Reply(3)
25
SemperFighter
3d ago

I just came to the comments to hang out with other Real Americans that can’t stand this person..🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
10
Digger Odell
3d ago

Joke Biden’s effort for both the gay and black vote

Reply(1)
21
Related
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Reveals How They Spent First Night Back

For 10 months, Brittney Griner was detained in Russia. She was eventually sentenced to nine years in prison before being included in a prisoner swap. Griner returned to the United States earlier this month. Her wife, Cherelle, revealed how they spent their first night back together. After they cried over...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Private Ex-Wife Of Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner is back home and her loved ones are truly pumped to have her back. Cherelle Griner, the wife of the prominent WNBA star, has been speaking publicly since Brittney's imprisonment. She's obviously overjoyed to have her back now. But Cherelle Griner is actually not Brittney Griner's first wife....
People

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline

WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand

Former NBA player and coach Mark Jackson thinks it’s high time for the Women’s National Basketball League to pay their star players more money in lieu of the horrible Brittney Griner saga. Jackson spoke with TMZ. The former Golden State Warriors coach said while he doesn’t agree with taking money from the NBA to more Read more... The post Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Is Praying For Brittney Griner's Wife

Brittney Griner has returned home to the United States, after being imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year on drug charges. The American government worked out a trade with Russia, sending arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for the WNBA star. While Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, is obviously thrilled to...
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest

Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
PARKLAND, FL
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner wife sends clear message to her haters

Brittney Griner was home for Christmas thanks to President Joe Biden. Nobody was happier than her wife, Charelle. Charelle Griner spoke to People magazine in her first public statement since her wife’s return to American soil. Charelle earned her law degree during the 10-month ordeal and acted as a focal point for all parties involved in the negotiations to free the imprisoned WNBA superstar.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Longtime Major League Baseball Outfielder Died On Monday

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a longtime outfielder who passed away this week. Fred Valentine, who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators, passed away on Monday. He was 87 years old. The Washington Nationals confirmed his passing in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saddened...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
People

Who Is Tamera Mowry's Husband? All About Adam Housley

Tamera Mowry-Housely has been married to Adam Housley since 2011 Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley have a decades-long romance. The actress and talk show host met her future husband in the early 2000s after being set up by her college professor. The pair married in 2011 after about six years of dating and have since welcomed two kids: Aden and Ariah. When it comes to their family life and long-lasting relationship, the couple are very open, often sharing glimpses into their world on social media and...
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of NFL Star J.J. Watt

On Tuesday, Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced his retirement. He shared the news on Twitter. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt wrote. Since...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation

The adopted daughter of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley was arrested in New Hampshire for abandoning her newborn baby boy in the cold. According to reports, Alexandra Eckersley is facing serious charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, assault, and reckless conduct. Eckersley was arraigned Tuesday Read more... The post MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Navratilova backs Gauff to become world no. 1

Martina Navratilova became world no. 1 in singles and doubles in her career and now she backs Coco Gauff to do the same thing. In August 2022, Gauff reached the world no. 1 spot for the first time in her career, but it wasn't in singles. She became the highest-ranked player in doubles and got only three spots away from it in singles this year. In October, the 18-year-old American was ranked fourth and eventually, she finished the season as world no. 7.
The Comeback

The Comeback

45K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy