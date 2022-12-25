Brittany Griner saga detailed by agent

WNBA superstar Brittany Griner is home for Christmas. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, played a major role in making that happen.

The Portland-based Colas spoke to The Oregonian earlier this week and detailed the harrowing 10-month saga . That saga saw her client plead guilty to charge s in Russia that she attempted to bring a small amount of medical hashish oil aboard a flight with her Russian Premier League team.

“She kind of went into full command central mode,” Andrew Colas told The Oregonian about his wife. “And from that moment on, it was her figuring out every human being she needed to know to make sure that she could get Brittney home.”

The Russian government originally sentenced Griner to nine years in a maximum-security penal colony for women located 200 miles west of Moscow.

Griner’s freedom seemed like a long shot after the Russians denied her appeal for freedom on Oct. 25th. But President Joe Biden fulfilled his previous promise to free Griner by controversially trading the basketball star for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout .

It was a moment that didn’t seem real to Griner’s agent until her client landed on American soil .

“The most emotional moment for me, was when the plane landed and started taxiing toward us,” Colas said. “And the idea that she was on that plane and had finally touched down. Because up until that moment, it’s not completely real.”

“She was just back,” Colas said. “Like Brittney was back and Brittney was there.”

Griner is currently relaxing with her wife on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas. She has pledged to return to the Phoenix Mercury after the WNBA paid her entire 2022 salary while she was in Russian custody.

