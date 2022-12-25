Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says
(KTXL) - The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said. Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges for the deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz and Lawrence Lopez. An amended complaint filed by […]
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South Flower Street in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Los Angeles Police Department Metro...
Security guard killed in shooting outside student apartment complex near USC, police say
A security guard was shot and killed outside a University Park apartment complex located less than a mile from the USC campus, police said.
Couple faces attempted murder charges in Highland pistol-whipping: SBSD
A San Bernardino County couple faces attempted murder charges after an alleged shooting and assault in Highland early Thursday morning. At about 3:15 a.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the 25900 block of Baseline Street, where they found shell casings in the street, confirming a report of shots fired, the department said in […]
Fontana Herald News
Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder
A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
Convicted Robber Charged with Molesting 3 Girls in Buena Park
A convicted robber was charged today with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records.
Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month in Cabazon. FULL VIDEO RELEASE (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED) The shooting happened after a traffic stop on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street on Nov. 12, 2022. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, of The post Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed at Palmdale apartment
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday. The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner’s office. Alonso’s place of residence was unknown. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m....
newsantaana.com
A Westminster police officer shot a vandalism suspect armed with a pipe
WESTMINSTER, CA – On December 24, 2022, at about 12:57 AM, Westminster police officers responded to the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue reference a possible vandalism. Officers located the suspect, who was armed with a metal pipe. Officers attempted de-escalation tactics, but the suspect refused to drop the pipe. A less lethal option (Taser) was attempted but was unsuccessful.
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Gunning Down Perris Man During Confrontation
A Perris woman was in custody Tuesday for allegedly gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Monday night on suspicion of murder. Foster was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
kyma.com
California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week. This was in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. For further context, the man put the false citations on cars late Wednesday night,...
Man Charged with Deadly Crash in Anaheim
A 36-year-old man was charged today with triggering an allegedly drug-fueled eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim.
Dog, motorcycle found in stolen U-Haul after pursuit in Riverside County
A dog and a motorcycle were found inside a stolen U-Haul when a pursuit with authorities came to an end in Riverside County Monday night. Deputies responded to the area of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street in San Jacinto to assist Hemet police who were in pursuit of the U-Haul, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department […]
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Westminster
WESTMINSTER - In what police described as a "snowstorm," a suspect allegedly threw drugs out of a vehicle window during a short pursuit in Westminster, authorities said Saturday. Officers were attempting a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Westminster and Beach boulevards, but the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
Fontana Herald News
Loma Linda man arrested on charge of possession of loaded firearm
A Loma Linda man was arrested on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 24 at about 12:44 p.m., Deputy Yates conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Barton...
Man Arrested For Allegedly Squatting At Home Under Construction
A man was arrested on suspicion of making his way into a house under construction in Culver City, authorities said Monday.
northcountydailystar.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Flee the Scene of the Crime and Drive Straight to Police Headquarters
On December 26, 2022, at 7:00 am, three suspects were interrupted in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle at the 200 block of El Camino Real. A neighbor was able to smash the windshield of the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area. A short time later, an Oceanside Police Sergeant leaving work noticed three subjects nervously walking away from a vehicle with a smashed windshield near the Police Department Headquarters. The Sergeant put out descriptions over the radio, and units flooded the area. Within minutes, police observed two subjects walking West on Mission Avenue, and they were detained.
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heist
ORANGE, Calif. - Police in Orange are hunting for a group of five brazen female thieves who pulled off a daring heist at Produce World market – all of which was captured on surveillance video.
Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons
Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
Comments / 0