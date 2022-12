A 32-year-old Lacey man was hurt Saturday night in a single-vehicle wreck on state Route 8, according to Washington State Patrol.

The injured man, who troopers say is suspected of driving under the influence, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

About 10:40 p.m. Saturday, the man was headed west on state Route 8 near McCleary when he drove to the left and struck a cable barrier.