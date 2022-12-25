Read full article on original website
AEW 2022 Awards for Best Match, Wrestler, Tag Team, PPV, Storyline, Promo and Moment
All Elite Wrestling had one of its most difficult years in 2022 as injuries and unexpected controversies caused changes to creative plans and short-notice shifts across the board. Still, the men and women of the company picked up the pieces and carried on, ensuring the fans of the promotion would...
Kevin Owens Explains Importance of Teaming with John Cena Ahead of Historic WWE Match
Ahead of his tag team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Friday's episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens discussed the significance of teaming with Cena. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Owens noted that his son's love for Cena makes teaming with him extra special:. "Me...
Ranking the 20 Best WWE Matches of 2022
Nos. 11 - 20 1 of 11. 20. Sheamus vs. Gunther (SmackDown, October 7) 19. Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar (SmackDown, December 9) 18. Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazier (NXT UK, March 3) 17. RK-Bro vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. Alpha Academy (Raw, March 7) 16. Drew McIntyre vs....
AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Would Death Triangle be able to avoid Match 7 against The Elite by defeating them Wednesday night and retaining the AEW World Trios Championships in a Falls Count Anywhere Match?. It was the most prominent question awaiting fans on a special New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite, which also featured...
B/R UFC Awards for 2022
2022 was an incredible year for the UFC. The company produced 42 events and a total of 511 fights between January 15 and December 17. During that time, fans were treated to a long list of stunning finishes, shocking twists, and unforgettable moments, as fresh contenders emerged, new champions were crowned and fading legends like José Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone all bid farewell to the sport.
