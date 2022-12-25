ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

AEW 2022 Awards for Best Match, Wrestler, Tag Team, PPV, Storyline, Promo and Moment

All Elite Wrestling had one of its most difficult years in 2022 as injuries and unexpected controversies caused changes to creative plans and short-notice shifts across the board. Still, the men and women of the company picked up the pieces and carried on, ensuring the fans of the promotion would...
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 20 Best WWE Matches of 2022

Nos. 11 - 20 1 of 11. 20. Sheamus vs. Gunther (SmackDown, October 7) 19. Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar (SmackDown, December 9) 18. Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazier (NXT UK, March 3) 17. RK-Bro vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. Alpha Academy (Raw, March 7) 16. Drew McIntyre vs....
Bleacher Report

AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Would Death Triangle be able to avoid Match 7 against The Elite by defeating them Wednesday night and retaining the AEW World Trios Championships in a Falls Count Anywhere Match?. It was the most prominent question awaiting fans on a special New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite, which also featured...
Bleacher Report

B/R UFC Awards for 2022

2022 was an incredible year for the UFC. The company produced 42 events and a total of 511 fights between January 15 and December 17. During that time, fans were treated to a long list of stunning finishes, shocking twists, and unforgettable moments, as fresh contenders emerged, new champions were crowned and fading legends like José Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone all bid farewell to the sport.

