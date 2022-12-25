What is Boxing Day? It’s more than a day to find great after-Christmas sales

Shop Boxing Day sales on home goods, tech essentials, kitchen appliances and so much more. Reviewed/Getty/mihailomilovanovic/Apple/Solo Stove/Ninja/Sony

Boxing Day is officially here and we've rounded up all the after-Christmas sales to help you save big before 2023. Whether you want to spend your gift cards or treat yourself to some post-holiday gifts, you can score Black Friday prices on everything from electronics and home goods to kitchen tools and fashion right now. With Boxing Day sales in full swing at Amazon , Walmart and Best Buy , the time to save is now.

So, what is Boxing Day? We've outlined everything you need to know and scouted out all the best sales available right now. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop.

When is Boxing Day 2022?

This year, Boxing Day falls on Monday, December 26 . Each year the holiday is observed on the day immediately after Christmas . In many areas of the world—most notably the United Kingdom and former and current British colonies—Boxing Day, or second Christmas Day, is a public holiday.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is a centuries-old holiday with roots dating back as early as 1663. The name originally came about because of the tradition of giving boxes filled with small gifts and food to servants and tradespeople on the day after Christmas. In history, tradespeople would typically work on December 25 and celebrate with their families on December 26 with the boxes and gifts given to them by their employers—thus the day became known as Boxing Day , according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. The holiday is also sometimes referred to as St. Stephen's Day, which is the official name of the December 26th holiday in Ireland.

Today, Boxing Day has become a second day to celebrate Christmas in many parts of the world. It has also become a major shopping holiday, with plenty of major retailers offering after-Christmas deals and sales. Boxing Day sales have become so big, in fact, that many discounts are equivalent to those seen on Black Friday—making it a great time to use any gift cards or cash received on Christmas.

Best Boxing Day 2022 sales

Boxing Day major retailer sales

Shop savings on tech, home appliances and more from the likes of Amazon, Walmart and QVC. Reviewed/Amazon/iRobot

Amazon : Enjoy end-of-year savings on smart tech, Amazon devices, home goods, fashion, kitchen essentials and so much more.

Walmart : Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop and right now you can enjoy price cuts on home essentials, kitchen gadgets, iPads, MacBooks, laptops, style, beauty and toys. If you sign up for Walmart+ you can even get exclusive access to discounts and other member benefits.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Browse tons of home and kitchen items under $50 and $100 right now, plus take 25% off any item for a limited time.

Macy's : Shop now and save as much as 60% off tons of full-price and clearance items including kitchen essentials, jewelry and clothing.

QVC : Find daily deals on electronics, home essentials—including air purifiers and dehumidifiers—and tons more. Use coupon code FREESHIP to score free shipping through Tuesday, January 31 .

Boxing Day tech sales

Looking for tech? Check out these Boxing Day deals on TVs, headphones and smart home essentials. Reviewed/Sony

Best Buy : Score hefty price cuts on everything from top-rated Sony headphones, to expansive Vizio smart TVs, to compact Keurig coffee makers.

Crutchfield : Crutchfield is running an array of exciting Boxing Day deals, from heavily discounted TVs, to deals on soundbars, headphones and up to $825 in savings on select bookshelf speakers.

Disney+ : Disney+ recently added an ad-supported tier to its list of subscription plans, but that doesn't mean its eliminated its savings. If you were thinking about buying into the Disney bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+, you can get it for as low as $12.99 a month.

HP : Shop for discounts on powerful laptops, expansive computer monitors and other tech accessories.

JBL : Treat yourself to some new speakers or headphones this Boxing Day 2022 and save as much as 70% on select models at JBL.

Paramount+ : You can save an impressive 50% off your first year's subscription to Paramount+ by signing up before Monday, January 2. Not only does this give you access to your favorite movies and shows, but this package also includes Showtime's massive library of content.

Samsung : Samsung is one of the most acclaimed names in the world of tech and the developer is offering a bevy of deals on its devices right now. Save on smartphones, appliances and more.

Boxing Day sleep sales

Shop Boxing Day sales on Reviewed-approved mattresses from Casper, Tuft & Needle and more. Reviewed/Casper/Tuft & Needle

Avocado : Try out the Reviewed-approved Avocado Green mattress and save 10% on Avocado's collection of organic sleepers for kids and adults.

Awara : Awara is one of the best mattresses we've ever tested —and right now, you can snag a new sleeper for as much as $300 off. Plus you can get up to $499 in free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.

Brooklinen : As the best overall winner of our favorite bed sheets , Brooklinen is a brand worth splurging on. And now you can treat yourself to high-quality sheets, loungewear and more at a discount.

Brooklyn Bedding : Head to Brooklyn Bedding for Boxing Day deals on mattresses, sleep accessories and more. Save up to 20% right now.

Casper : Score hefty savings on the biggest bedroom essential by shopping the Casper New Year's sale. This sale is offering shoppers up to $600 off on mattresses and 30% off the brand's line of sleep essentials.

Cocoon by Sealy : Cocoon by Sealy is offering limited-time markdowns right now with steep savings on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress, which we named among the best we've tested.

Leesa : Save big on the best hybrid mattress we've ever tested —the Leesa Hybrid mattress—by shopping the brand's limited-time Boxing Day deals today.

Nectar : Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, you can get them for 33% off at this limited-time sale.

Nolah : Those looking for a soft sleeper should visit Nolah. Not only can you find mattresses up to $700 off, but you can also get two free pillows with your purchase.

Saatva : Dreaming of better sleep? Transform your bedroom into a luxe oasis by picking up a best-selling Saatva mattress—and get $350 off all orders of $1,000 or more for a limited time only.

Tuft & Needle : Save big on your next night's sleep by shopping Tuft & Needle's Year-End Savings event. Right now, you can save up to 40% off select mattresses, sheets, pillows and more.

Boxing Day kids' and baby deals

Boxing Day is a great time to shop markdowns on clothing for your little ones. Reviewed/Carter's/Hanna Andersson

Carter's : You can shop kids' and babies' pajamas available for up to 60% off during this online Carter's sale.

Hanna Andersson : Revamp your mini fashionista's closet for 2023 and save big at Hanna Andersson—get up to 50% off all products during this blowout sale and shop pajamas starting at just $20.

Little Passports : If you're trying to get your little one excited to learn, Little Passports has the perfect deal for you. From now until Saturday, December 31 , you can save up to 30% off sitewide when you use the coupon code LASTCHANCE22 .

Pottery Barn Kids : Pottery Barn Kids is offering some deep discounts on select items throughout their end-of-year sales event.

Boxing Day fashion sales

Shop stylish after-Christmas savings at Nordstrom, Coach Outlet and so much more. Reviewed/Barefoot Dreams/Coach

Adidas : Shop sporty Boxing Day deals at Adidas. Enjoy select shoes under $100 and cozy fleece items up to 40% off.

Aerie : If you're looking for a cute new outfit to step out in this winter, there's no better time than now to shop. Make a statement in 2023 with discounts of up to 60% off on styles in the Aerie Collection.

Alo Yoga : Time to get your yoga and pilates game on. Alo Yoga's trendy, tested and approved activewear has been worn by the likes of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, and now it's your turn to get in on the action. Enjoy 40% off sale items right now.

Athleta : Athleta has all the styles you need for working out, lounging and packing for New Year's vacations. Snag markdowns of up to 60% off right now.

Coach Outlet : Score Coach bags up to 70% off right now, with an extra 20% off on totes, handbags, crossbodies and more.

Crocs : Looking for a cozy pair of shoes? Crocs is offering up to 50% off select styles right now during its end-of-the-season sale.

EyeBuyDirect : Get a better view of 2023 and beyond by shopping EyeBuyDirect. Right now, the glasses retailer is letting shoppers buy one set of frames and get the second one for 50% off with the promo code BOHOFS .

Forever21 : Right now, you can save up to 80% on select categories and styles at Forever 21 for the New Year and beyond.

GlassesUSA : Get frames marked down for 50% off with the code COZY50 at checkout and get free shipping on your order. Meanwhile, if you want to really stock up on eyeglasses or sunglasses this winter, the discount code BOGOFREE will unlock buy one, get one free deals through Saturday, December 31 .

Kate Spade Surprise : Save up to 75% off at Kate Spade Surprise. This includes the brand's iconic purses, shoes, accessories and clothing.

lululemon : Jumpstart that healthy New Year's resolution with the help of lululemon's cult-favorite activewear. Save on popular products including leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and so much more right now.

Nordstrom : Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale for markdowns on Michael Kors, Adidas, Steve Madden and so much more.

Old Navy : Save up to 60% off of everything in your cart at Old Navy. Grab select styles starting at just $2.

Boxing Day home and kitchen sales

Find Boxing Day deals on everything from cookware to furniture right now. Reviewed/Le Creuset/Sand & Stable

Boll & Branch : Give your linen closet a big refresh by shopping bedding bundle deals at Boll & Branch, where you can save 20% off orders of $300 off with the promo code WINTER22 .

Crowd Cow : We love Crowd Cow's popular meat subscriptions and right now the meal delivery service is offering up to 35% off tailgating and fall cooking essentials, including briskets and roasts, steaks, sausages, chicken wings and more.

Dyson : Dyson is offering a variety of impressive December deals including reduced prices on cordless vacuums and powerful air purifiers.

EveryPlate : Make a New Year's resolution to cook more—and save money. Although EveryPlate is one of the most affordable meal kits, it doesn't skimp on flavor. And right now you can enjoy an even lower price. Try EveryPlate today and save $110 across your first three boxes.

Factor : Factor can ship pre-made, diet-conscious meals right to your door (and they taste delicious). Enjoy 60% off your first box and 20% off the next four boxes with code REVIEWED60OFF .

Green Chef : Make healthy eating a priority by signing up for Green Chef meal deliveries today. Right now new customers can get their first five boxes for $200 off.

GreenPan : Jumpstart your new year's resolution of healthy home cooking with a brand new cookware set from GreenPan—save up to 60% today.

HelloFresh : One of the best meal kit delivery services we have tested, HelloFresh features big portions, affordable prices and straightforward recipes. Sign up today to get 21 free meals, three surprise gifts and free shipping.

Home Chef : Home Chef is the best meal kit we’ve ever tested, and right now, you can sign up for your first Home Chef box at 75% off.

The Home Depot : Find deep discounts on tools, home improvement essentials, appliances and so much more with limited-time Boxing Day deals at The Home Depot.

HSN : Save big on select home essentials, cookware, clothing and more today at HSN. Plus, save $10 on your first order with code HSN2023 and get free shipping on every order of $75 or more.

Keurig : Skip the lines at the coffee shop by having your own brews at home with the help of Keurig. The brand is offering 15% off all pods and 20% off purchases of five or more. Plus, save 25% when you make any beverage order.

KitchenAid : It's time to finally invest in that stand mixer you've been eyeing. The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is now on sale for $100 off. Plus, large appliances like ranges, dishwashers and refrigerators are also discounted by up to 25%.

Lowe's : Head to Lowe’s for incredible deals on tons of most-wanted home essentials. Enjoy up to 50% off select tools, home accessories and so much more.

Made In Cookware : Shop up to 30% off stainless steel cookware at Made In Cookware, who makes some of the best cookware we’ve tested in our labs. Save on cookware collections, kitchen sets, individual frying pans and more.

Ninja Kitchen : Want to upgrade your cooking skills in 2023? Ninja is offering up to $140 off tons of kitchen essentials right now to help you get started.

Our Place : Cooking has never been easier (or more stylish) than with the Our Place Always Pan. We're big fans of the Always Pan and it can be yours for up to 30% off today.

Overstock : With the change in seasons comes the need to bring something new into your home. For that, there's Overstock. Shop now to save up to 70% off select furniture, rugs, bedding and more.

Snake River Farms : Snake River Farms is our pick for the best upgrade meat delivery system for its wide variety of cuts, fast shipping and prime cuts of American wagyu. Right now, the meat delivery service is offering $25 off all orders of $99 or more with the promo code SRFREVIEWED .

Sur La Table : Sur La Table is offering deep discounts on tons of must-have cookware and kitchen essentials—including iconic products from Le Creuset. You can snag December deals on small appliances, cookware and more for as much as 50% off for a limited time only.

Wayfair : Wayfair is a great place to shop for a discount—get discounted furniture, couches, interior décor, mattresses, home goods and more for up to 60% off today.

Boxing Day lifestyle sales

Find deals on Solo Stove fire pits, top-rated pet products and more this Boxing Day 2022. Reviewed/Solo Stove/Frisco

Academy Sports + Outdoors : Shop up to 50% off sitewide with additional discounts off select items, like family games, winter sports gear and more.

AncestryDNA : Pick up an AncestryDNA testing kit right now and save a whopping $40. Ancestry makes some of the best DNA testing kits we've ever tested, so this kit is sure to be a winner.

Backcountry : Stock up on all the winter gear you need right now at Backcountry. Save up to 50% off popular brands including Backcountry, The North Face and Stoic for a limited time.

Chewy : Chewy is celebrating Boxing Day with tons of pet-approved deals on best-selling dog and cat products. For a limited time, you can shop Chewy’s sale section to save as much as 40% off toys, treats and more.

Petco : Give your furry friends something fun this Boxing Day by shopping Petco's collection of after-Christmas deals. You can find discounts of up to 40% on seasonal accessories, plus savings when you buy two or more packs of pet treats.

REI : REI is known for offering some of the best outdoor gear and sportswear in the business. Right now, you can save up to 50% off with special deals on sleeping pads, hiking boots, jogger pants, base layer tops, hoodies and more.

Solo Stove : Solo Stove's cult-favorite fire pits can come with a hefty price tag, but, right now, you can snag smokeless fire pits for up to 40% off and save as much as 45% on fire pit bundles.

What do people do on Boxing Day?

While Boxing Day started as a day to exchange Christmas boxes, it has now become one of the biggest shopping days in December. People across the globe spend gift cards, shop for after-Christmas deals and even head out to return or exchange gifts on Boxing Day. This year Boxing Day falls on the same day as Christmas Day observance in the United States, so most Americans will be home from work and looking to take advantage of the limited-time end-of-year markdowns.

What's better: Boxing Day deals or Black Friday?

Black Friday may be the most well-known shopping holiday of the year, but Boxing Day deals are very similar. Just like on Black Friday, you'll be able to nab incredible savings on smart TVs, tech, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more on Boxing Day. Boxing Day is also your best chance to save before the New Year as it's the final shopping event of 2022. Plus, as many retailers prepare to unveil new inventory in early January they often slash prices on this year's products, making Boxing Day sales that much better.

Boxing Day store hours

Check your local store hours before heading out to shop the best Boxing Day 2022 deals. Reviewed/Walmart/Best Buy

Although Boxing Day falls on Monday December 26 , an observed holiday in the U.S., plenty of major retailers are still open. Below, we rounded up Boxing Day store hours for some of our favorite retailers. Keep in mind, some hours may vary by location but if your preferred store is closed you can always shop online!

► Day after Christmas 2022: What stores are open and closed?

When do Boxing Day sales start?

Boxing Day sales are here! We saw some of the first Boxing Day sales drop just before Christmas, with most deals going live early on Monday, December 26 . Most Boxing Day sales last just 24 hours, however some will continue through the week.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Most Boxing Day sales typically last just 24 hours starting on Monday, December 26 . Some, however, will continue through the week with similar end-of-year markdowns expected to start popping up on Sunday, December 31 . As always, we suggest shopping early to ensure you get the products you need at the price you want.

