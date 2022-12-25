Polygon’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was oversold. Besides, most of the metrics were supportive of a price surge. Amid the crypto winter, Polygon [MATIC] has been showing signs of recovery. As per CoinMarketCap, MATIC’s price increased by nearly 2% over the last seven days. At the time of writing, it was valued at $0.8121 with a market capitalization of more than $7 billion.

