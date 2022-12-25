Read full article on original website
LUNC burn surges >24B but the Terra Classic community isn’t elated. Decoding…
The LUNC burn activity hit a stirring point after it began slowly in December. Social metrics proved that the community contribution to the recent price hike was minimal. At the start of December 2022, the total number of Terra Classic [LUNC] burned was relatively minimal, LUNC Burner data revealed. The...
SBF’s $546m loan from Alameda to buy Robinhood stake comes to light
Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly received a loan from his quantitative trading firm Alameda Research, to facilitate the purchase of his stake in American stock brokerage firm Robinhood Markets. This development involving the former FTX CEO comes a week after he was released on a $250 million bail bond. $546 million loan...
XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why
The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
Why ‘this’ Polkadot king status is no debate; but for DOT…
Polkadot sustained being the leader in terms of the Nakamoto Coefficient. DOT’s volatility remained low as daily fees on the Kusama network hit highs. Polkadot [DOT], like many other cryptocurrencies, had a torrid 2022 in terms of its value and market capitalization. However, there was one aspect where the troubled protocol excelled, and managed to sustain its momentum.
Solana traders hoping for a bull run should read to know what to expect
Uniswap overtakes Solana to become the 16th largest crypto based on market cap. Despite several projects leaving Solana, its NFT space witnessed growth. Solana [SOL] continued its downtrend as it lost its position as the 16th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization to Uniswap [UNI]. SOL registered a decline of more than 17% in the last week.
Will Bitcoin’s hashrate follow history to trigger another BTC decrease? Assessing…
Bitcoin’s hashrate hit a one-month low on Christmas day. Exchange reserves continued declining but BTC excelled in neutrality. The Bitcoin [BTC] hashrate went off the radar on 25 December, hitting as low as 170.6 ExaHash per second (EH/s), CoinWarz data revealed. According to SatoshiActFund CEO, Dennis Porter, the incident occurred due to harsh weather conditions in Texas.
MANA sinks beneath $0.382 but can short traders view this as an opportunity
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure favored bears, but a bounce is possible. This bounce could hunt liquidity before reversing to the downside. Tether Dominance hovered between the 8.6% and 8.7%...
Reasons why Polygon [MATIC] investors would be happy in 2023
Polygon’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was oversold. Besides, most of the metrics were supportive of a price surge. Amid the crypto winter, Polygon [MATIC] has been showing signs of recovery. As per CoinMarketCap, MATIC’s price increased by nearly 2% over the last seven days. At the time of writing, it was valued at $0.8121 with a market capitalization of more than $7 billion.
Cosmos [ATOM] retests $8.7 but should bulls be hopeful of recovery?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Cosmos [ATOM] lost almost 80% of its value between April to early June. ATOM’s OI showed no signs of recovery. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to hold on to...
Assessing the state of ETC as its hashrate touches lowest level since the merge
ETC is at its lowest hashrate since the merge took place. ETC’s price has also declined by more than half since then. As miners undergo trying times on major Layer 1 blockchains, Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] hashrate clinched its lowest level since the merge, data from CoinWarz revealed. At...
ALGO shows no signs of stopping its downtrend, but sellers can take profits at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The technical indicators signaled more losses for ALGO. Algorand has already tagged support from March 2020, and the bears remain relentless. The past ten days of trading did...
Can Cardano short traders make major moves with ADA dropping to these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 12-hour bearish order block meant sellers can look for trade opportunities soon. However, volatility could see Cardano rise higher in search of liquidity before a reversal. Cardano...
NEAR Protocol bulls try to overrun a region of resistance — will they succeed?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure on higher timeframe remained bearish. A breakout past the bearish order block would flip the bias in favor of the buyers. Bitcoin [BTC] hasn’t managed...
1INCH swap upgrade could mean delight for traders and DeFi but…
1Inch announced its latest upgrade to swap its engine. However, 1Inch’s TVL has been on a flatline since 2021. Christmas might not have been the best for investors of several projects, but for 1inch Network (1INCH) traders, there was something to cheer about. Amid the worldwide celebration, the DeFi...
LBank CEO Allen Wei takes to Twitter to address Cloud Service Provider FUD
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters?. Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
Relief for LUNC holders as new proposal eliminates burnt token minting
LUNC pulled off a 47.87% upside within the last seven days. Its weighted sentiment metric registered an uptick. Luna Classic (LUNC) is currently among the most volatile cryptocurrencies. It delivered a bullish performance in the last few days but those gains have been at risk courtesy of LUNC minting concerns.
MicroStrategy adds 2,500 Bitcoin (BTC) to its bag; sells some
MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings by 2,500 between November and December. The American firm also made its first Bitcoin sale for an average of $16,776 for each BTC. Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy continues to be bullish on Bitcoin‘s (BTC) future despite the current market downturn. The American firm purchased nearly...
Is crypto non-existent for institutional investors? This JPMorgan exec states that…
Institutional investors fail to put their faith in cryptocurrencies. However, some major financial institutions are accepting and backing various cryptocurrencies. Institutions have stayed away from cryptocurrencies, which has made them feel relieved, despite the significant bull market in 2020 and 2021. This is what a senior investment strategist at JPMorgan...
Lido Finance: What’s on the cards for LDO after this long-term investor calls it quits
LDO may face some trouble as this two-year old investors sells off a part of his LDO holdings. The LDO value hike could retrace as it was overbought. A section of the crypto market revived after Christmas ended in sluggishness, with Lido Finance [LDO] registering a 10% increase in the last 24 hours. As a result of the uptick, long-term investors of the Ethereum [ETH] staking protocol decided to sell off some of his holdings.
CHZ walks a tight rope and here are the likely outcomes as 2022 winds up
CHZ starts flashing bullish signs but one key indicator suggests otherwise. Is there a demand for CHZ and what should we look for before the price pivots?. If you have been closely watching Chiliz and its performance, chances are that you might be thinking that it is a good opportunity now. This is because, at its press time price, it was discounted by as much as 64%. But is now really a good time to buy?
