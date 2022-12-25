ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Pedestrian killed in Christmas Eve crash in Osceola County, FHP says

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Orlando police cruiser at crime scene on Smith Street. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 28-year-old man walking across U.S. Highway 192 was killed after being hit by a car Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was walking in a northerly direction on U.S. Highway 192 east of Old Vineland Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday when he entered the eastbound lane not in a marked crosswalk when a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by a 40-year-old man, struck the pedestrian, FHP said.

The driver along with the 40-year-old and 9-year-old passengers were not injured and remained on scene while the pedestrian was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital where he died, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

