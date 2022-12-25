Read full article on original website
Related
Fire on South Korean highway kills five, injures dozens
SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A large fire on a major South Korean expressway spread quickly on Thursday, killing at least five people and injuring more than three dozen in heavy traffic before it was doused, emergency officials and media said.
Yonkers to shut down water for repairs today in Bellevue Place neighborhood
City officials say it's taking place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and residents will receive a robo-call with the details today.
Comments / 0