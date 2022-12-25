The Polk County School District hopes to reduce COVID learning gaps through a $4.75 million contract with Varsity Tutors for online tutoring and lessons, which will have the potential to reach nearly 40,000 students districtwide. Superintendent Frederick Heid told the School Board at its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 13 that Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, provided to the district during the pandemic, will be used to pay for the contract. The plan is expected to...

