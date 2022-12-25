Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Central Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
fox56news.com
'Very high volume' of bursting water pipe calls in Lexington
The Lexington Fire Department said they responded to at least 200 water shutoffs and more than 100 private alarms over the last three days with almost all due to burst pipes or sprinkler systems. ‘Very high volume’ of bursting water pipe calls in …. The Lexington Fire Department said...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
WKYT 27
Good Question: How many ‘white Christmases’ has Lexington experienced?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow in Lexington is finally starting to melt, but the ground was covered on Christmas. That’s the topic in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Terrie asks: How many white Christmases has Lexington experienced?. Believe it or not, there is an...
WKYT 27
Lexington Humane Society closed Monday due to waterline break
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The prolonged cold weather has crept into almost every corner of the Commonwealth. Pipes have burst in public schools, libraries and more. The Lexington Humane Society is among the latest on a long list of organizations impacted by the cold weather. It caused them to close on what they say is one of their busiest days of the year for visitors.
wymt.com
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
WKYT 27
Why 10 Local Firefighters joined the Fire Dept. and how YOU can too!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Lexington Fire Department and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Lexington Fire Department, visit lexingtonfiredepartment.com. Today, the Lexington Fire Department provides fire and EMS services to nearly 285...
WKYT 27
UK’s campus feeling the effects of cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures. School leaders say more than two dozen buildings and facilities across campus have been impacted in some way. Problems have ranged from busted pipes to power outages that have caused equipment failures. A university...
fox56news.com
Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly to avoid ‘lingering Grinches’
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — The unwrapping portion of Christmas is complete for most people, which leaves empty boxes that presents came in. The Georgetown Police Department is now urging people to dispose of those boxes in the correct manner to avoid “lingering Grinches.”. Empty boxes that contained...
WKYT 27
State of emergency issued for Nicholas County due to water issues
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholas County has issued a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues in the county. Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says the emergency was declared so the state could help with getting drinking water to people in the county who need it. He says the state of emergency was needed to go up the chain at Kentucky Emergency Management.
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
WKYT 27
CHFS issues report in favor of Lexington daycare owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a WKYT Investigates story we brought you back in September. A Lexington daycare owner has been fighting the state’s decision to shut her facility down. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services just made a new report in her favor.
hamburgjournal.com
Retired Lexington Architect Byron Romanowitz has died
JRA Architects announced the recent passing of retired architect Byron Romanowitz. “With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the passing of Byron Foster Romanowitz. Byron, a former President at Johnson Romanowitz Architects and Planners, was a vital asset to the growth of the firm and Kentucky. Byron’s designs were recognized nationally throughout his career and the architectural world will truly miss his talent.”
fox56news.com
Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this holiday season
The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season. Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this …. The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season. Kentucky Blood Center...
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek 4 people who robbed Magic Vapor Shop over the summer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – We’re getting our first look at four people who robbed a Lexington vape shop over the summer and assaulted a store employee. On their way out, they loaded backpacks full of merchandise, and they still haven’t been identified. “Knowing the store was...
WKYT 27
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP says they received a call on Saturday that said a possible deceased male had been located. They say they discovered 37-year-old Richmond resident Darryl Jones outside a residence on Charlie Abney Road...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
fox56news.com
Man already in custody for murder now charged in 2021 Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been charged in connection to a murder that occurred more than a year ago. The Lexington Police Department said 25-year-old Deonte Carter was charged with murder on Dec. 27, 2022, for the homicide of Devon Sandusky, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021.
WTVQ
Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
