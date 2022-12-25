Read full article on original website
FDLE investigating deputy-involved shooting in New Port Richey
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) opened an investigation after a Pasco County deputy shot a suspect on Wednesday.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Duo That Stole Cell Phone From Lakeland McDonald’s
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a theft that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 6330 U.S. 98 North in Lakeland. According to deputies, around 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the two suspects seen in the above photo went
Pasco deputies shoot, wound man suspected of stealing vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was wounded in a shootout with deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found the vehicle and the suspect in the area of Rowan Road and […]
Pinellas Sheriff's Office adding patrols in 15 high crash areas
Driver, walkers, and bikers found violating traffic safety rules could a receive a pamphlet of information or even a citation.
Tampa police officer fired after being caught on video dragging woman at Orient Road Jail, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - An officer with the Tampa Police Department was fired after he was seen on body camera and surveillance video dragging a woman during a jail booking, officials said. Gregory Damon, who has been with the department as a patrol officer since August 2016, was fired Tuesday for...
Ellenton Woman Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder In November Shooting
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged an Ellenton woman with Premeditated Attempted First-Degree Murder following an investigation of a shooting in November and a related arrest on December 23. On November 23 at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
2 dead after head-on collision in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died, and one person is in critical condition after a head-on collision Monday, Dec. 26, in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened along State Road 62 and Saffold Road at approximately 4:49 PM. FHP said one vehicle,...
Have you seen Josselyn? Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Josselyn Arechaederra?. Deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen Tuesday in the Tampa area. Arechaederra was seen leaving her home at 4 p.m. on West Waters Avenue wearing a gray sweater with a fleur-de-lis symbol and black pants, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She has not yet returned home.
Lakeland Police officers issued body cameras before New Year
All 250 Lakeland police officers are getting body cameras starting with uniformed patrol officers on the streets. They’ll be outfitted by the end of this week.
Woman using walker hit by car while crossing Largo road, police say
A woman using a walker was hit by a car on Tuesday evening, the Largo Police Department.
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
Deputies investigating Polk County homicide after man found dead on Christmas
Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead by his friend on Sunday. He had upper body trauma.
Pasco deputies searching for missing endangered elderly woman
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered elderly woman after she was last seen early Monday morning. According to officials, Wanda Mercer, 77, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the Bea Ct. area of Land O’ Lakes. Mercer is described as 5 feet 3 […]
Arrest In Pinellas Hit and Run Almost a Year Later
The arrest comes months after FHP released a photo of a 'person of interest'
Florida officer terminated after video shows him dragging woman into jail
A Tampa police officer was terminated Tuesday after a video showed him dragging a woman into jail last month.
Polk deputies: Man found dead inside home by friend on Christmas Day
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was reportedly found dead inside his home on Christmas Day. The Lake Wales man was found by a friend on Dec. 25 inside his home at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park, located at 5137 North Scenic Highway.
Hillsborough County deputies say missing 11-year-old girl found safe
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies were searching for a missing 11-year-old girl – but they say she has since been found. The sheriff's office announced their search Tuesday, but by early Wednesday morning, they said she was found safe and has returned to her family. No other information...
Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
