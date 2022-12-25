ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

WFLA

Pasco deputies shoot, wound man suspected of stealing vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was wounded in a shootout with deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found the vehicle and the suspect in the area of Rowan Road and […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Have you seen Josselyn? Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Josselyn Arechaederra?. Deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen Tuesday in the Tampa area. Arechaederra was seen leaving her home at 4 p.m. on West Waters Avenue wearing a gray sweater with a fleur-de-lis symbol and black pants, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She has not yet returned home.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Pasco deputies searching for missing endangered elderly woman

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered elderly woman after she was last seen early Monday morning. According to officials, Wanda Mercer, 77, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the Bea Ct. area of Land O’ Lakes. Mercer is described as 5 feet 3 […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WFLA

Deputies locate missing 11-year-old Tampa girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Tampa on Tuesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Josselyn Arechaederra, who disappeared Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Arechaederra was located and is safe. Further information was not available.
TAMPA, FL

