ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

Multiple departments respond to Christmas morning fire in Greenwood

By Jaylan Wright, Elise Devlin
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCBS3_0juFLfHD00
    Picture of house fire in Greenwood (Source: Greenwood County Fire Services)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5RV1_0juFLfHD00
    Picture of house fire in Greenwood (Source: Greenwood County Fire Services)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGQsC_0juFLfHD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GPlb_0juFLfHD00

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenwood County Fire Service and the Greenwood City Fire Department were called out to a reported home fire on Christmas morning.

“She was two inches away from some pretty nasty smoke, had she been in that, the outcome would’ve been significantly worse,” said Nik Gilchrist, Greenwood Fire Department.

From the outside, the home appears unharmed. But on the inside, Battalion Chief Ed Carter said it was a much different scene.

“We got there pretty quick, as I pulled up I noticed heavy smoke coming out of the structure and on my way there I was notified via telephone that we had entrapment,” said Edward Carter, Greenwood Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the scene the woman trapped inside the home was on the phone with a dispatcher, who said they heard firefighters pounding the door.

Firefighter Gilchrist located the woman, who was by then unconscious, while Lt. Tim Warner kept the fire at bay.

“I located the victim in the fetal position holding her dog,” said Gilchrist. “I was able to get the victim up and take her to the door about 9 feet away, place her outside and handed her over to some other firemen to start patient care. I went back inside to where I found the victim in the corner and I got her dog and was able to rescue the dog as well.”

Officials said this fire kickstarted an extremely busy day for crews.

“16 calls so far today, so you witnessed our last one the drug overdose and that seems to be getting more and more prevalent here and around the country as well, so we’ve stayed quite busy today on Christmas day,” said Lt. Tim Warner, Greenwood Fire Department.

A busy Christmas day, and last day, for Battalion Chief Ed Carter, who has served 35 years with the Greenwood Fire Department.

“When you spend one third of your life somewhere working the 24 hour shifts we work, you spend an awful lot of time with these guys so they’re more like family than they are coworkers,” said Carter.

He said he was just glad his team made it to the home on Florida Avenue when they did.

“Considering the outcome of that first fire this morning I think it’s very beneficial that you have guys like this that are well trained and ready to handle problems regardless of what day it is,” said Carter.

Lt. Warner added the rescue made speaks for the entire fire department.

“We’re not heroes, we were just the ones picked to ride in that seat that day, anybody here would’ve done the same thing,” said Warner.

The Greenwood Fire Department said this is still an active investigation. Crews said the cause of the fire was not due to anything related to the cold weather.

Multiple Greenwood County and Greenwood city fire units responded to the scene.

The occupant who was rescued was treated on scene and transported to a medical facility. The occupant’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to large house fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cheddar Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on Tuesday. Officials said the Williamston, West Pelzer and Whitefield Fire Departments also responded to the scene to help. The Cheddar Fire Department shared a GoFundMe set up for the family that owned...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 injured following house fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood City Fire Department said crews responded to a fire Monday that left two people injured and one dead. Officials said when crews arrived at the scene on Augusta Circle, they learned that someone was still trapped inside. Crews from Greenwood County Fire and Greenwood City Fire went into the house and removed a woman. She was treated by EMS at the scene but sadly passed away from her injuries.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Bulldozer helps control woods fire in Anderson, crews say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said it’s not often that they see a bulldozer working within the city to control wildfires. On Tuesday, just after 4 p.m., the fire department said crews were alerted of a grass fire on Cox Avenue. Upon arrival, crews reported the “working” woods fire was bringing three additional AFD engines to the scene.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Search underway for missing person in Pelzer, coroner says

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are searching for a missing person at a church in Pelzer. The coroner and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are on scene at Eastview Baptist Church located at 120 Eastview Road. Although the coroner’s office is on...
PELZER, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer. The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m. The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported according […]
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Extensive damage’: Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The largest food bank in South Carolina is under repair after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe said the facility located at 2818 White Horse...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy