Dom Amore: With Glen Miller in charge, Saint Joseph rises to No. 1 in Division III men’s basketball

University of Saint Joseph's Ryan O'Neill drives to the hoop in their opening game of the season against the William Paterson University Pioneers at the Ray Oosting Gymnasium at Trinity College Friday. Former UConn men's basketball head coach Jim Calhoun debuted as the head coach of Saint Joseph. O'Neill finished with a game-high 25 points in their 79-74 win. Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant/TNS

It’s 9:30 a.m., with the semester over and the small, nestled Asylum Avenue campus clearing out for the holiday break. The University of Saint Joseph men’s basketball players gather around coach Glen Miller, who starts by telling them “this is the perfect time of year to get better .”

Better? The Blue Jays have already risen in five years from their start from scratch to No.1 in the NCAA Division III rankings, but Miller knows they can’t afford to stand still. At 59, bespectacled and professorial, Miller may look like he’s ready to tell Dad jokes, but instead the former UConn player and longtime assistant coach spends the next 90 minutes exhorting his players to pick up the intensity as his industrious student manager, Matt Callahan, keeps score.

“[Miller] definitely expects a lot out of you,” said Ryan O’Neil, one of six players who have been with the program since it was begun in 2017 by Jim Calhoun, with Miller riding shotgun. “Everyone is happy we’re No.1. Now we have to defend it.”

O’Neil, like many of his teammates, came to the startup program to play for the Hall of Famer, Calhoun, who’s name is now on the brand new gym. But they stayed when Calhoun retired last November and Miller, who recruited all of them, is 32-2 since becoming head coach.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” said Delshawn Jackson Jr., also an original Blue Jay. “He’s really good with the X’s and O’s, a real basketball junkie, 24/7.”

Between his stints at as an assistant at UConn, Miller was a head coach at Connecticut College, where he also reached the top of the D-III poll during a 30-1 season in 1999, and then at Brown and Penn. His record at this level is 127-60, with 72 wins in his last 79, and that knowledge of how to build a D-III program made him the perfect right-hand man to manage recruiting when Calhoun came out of retirement in 2017.

“From my experience at Connecticut College,” Miller said, “I told Coach Calhoun, if you’re looking at a high school player, a prep school player and he’s on the court with all Division I players, if he looks like he belongs, he doesn’t have to be scoring, if doesn’t look out of place, looks comfortable out there with Division I players, that’s probably going to be a really good Division III player.”

And so the process went, assembling a roster of largely local players, from high schools, including three from Prince Tech in Hartford, prep schools, two transfers from D-I Sacred Heart and even overseas representation, a diverse group that comes together to play basketball, believing they’re unheralded.

“We’ve got a lot of characters on this team,” O’Neil said. “But we all get along. We’re all from different backgrounds, but we’ve all been together so long, it was only a matter of time before we start clicking and hopefully this is the year.”

O’Neil, from Lakeville, played at Hotchkiss School, leads the Blue Jays in scoring at 13.0 per game. Leading rebounder, 6-foot-7 Alex Kinder (9.0 per game) played at Notre Dame-West Haven. Tyree Mitchell, averaging 12.4 points per game, is a licensed plumber who played at Prince Tech. Delshawn Jackson Jr., another of the original Jays, is licensed in masonry; his brother, Tyshawn, a sophomore, is an electrician. Freshman Friedrich Feldrappe from Berlin, Germany, plays despite managing his Type 1 diabetes. Miller’s assistants include Stephen Laffin, a former Blue Jay player, and volunteers Jeff Calhoun and two-time national champ Tyler Olander, both former Huskies, and player development director Teriko Roberts.

“Once you get on the court, guys who love to play quickly bond with each other,” Miller said. “They spend a lot of time on a small campus together, a lot of time in the gym. [Chemistry] is an easy thing when you have guys that have that type of passion. We do have a lot of guys who took a leap of faith.”

Saint Joseph’s first team was almost entirely comprised of freshmen, yet went 16-12 and reached the conference championship. They went 26-3 in Year 2, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The pandemic all but wiped out the next season, but last season, after winning the first three games before Calhoun retired, the Blue Jays returned to the NCAA Tournament.

Always known as a shooting instructor and a master of motion offense, Miller was Kevin Ollie’s associate head coach with UConn’s national championship team in 2014. Things ended awkwardly there when Ollie let Miller go, a year before he, himself was fired. But all of that is in Miller’s rearview as he is immersed in this challenge.

“Coaching is very enjoyable and rewarding if you have the passion for the sport,” he said. “It’s challenging as far as winning and losing and job security, but I think I’d enjoy it if I was a high school coach, or an AAU coach. I love coaching, and once you get between the lines, I don’t think it makes a difference what level you’re coaching at. You want to be good, the players want to be good. At the end of the day, it’s about the players and helping them be the best they can be, and in the process of giving to them, they give to you.”

This season, Miller assembled a stronger nonconference schedule to try to prepare his team for March. They’ve beaten two ranked teams, Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Illinois-Wesleyan to move steadily up the D3hoops.com rankings, breaking through to the top on Dec. 19.

“Everybody’s in good spirits, no negative energy,” Delshawn Jackson Jr. said. “It’s crazy. It wasn’t long ago that none of this was here. Everything came quick. I didn’t even know about this school until my senior year, and then I came for a visit and this was home, my next home.”

