ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Dom Amore: With Glen Miller in charge, Saint Joseph rises to No. 1 in Division III men’s basketball

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
University of Saint Joseph's Ryan O'Neill drives to the hoop in their opening game of the season against the William Paterson University Pioneers at the Ray Oosting Gymnasium at Trinity College Friday. Former UConn men's basketball head coach Jim Calhoun debuted as the head coach of Saint Joseph. O'Neill finished with a game-high 25 points in their 79-74 win. Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant/TNS

It’s 9:30 a.m., with the semester over and the small, nestled Asylum Avenue campus clearing out for the holiday break. The University of Saint Joseph men’s basketball players gather around coach Glen Miller, who starts by telling them “this is the perfect time of year to get better .”

Better? The Blue Jays have already risen in five years from their start from scratch to No.1 in the NCAA Division III rankings, but Miller knows they can’t afford to stand still. At 59, bespectacled and professorial, Miller may look like he’s ready to tell Dad jokes, but instead the former UConn player and longtime assistant coach spends the next 90 minutes exhorting his players to pick up the intensity as his industrious student manager, Matt Callahan, keeps score.

“[Miller] definitely expects a lot out of you,” said Ryan O’Neil, one of six players who have been with the program since it was begun in 2017 by Jim Calhoun, with Miller riding shotgun. “Everyone is happy we’re No.1. Now we have to defend it.”

O’Neil, like many of his teammates, came to the startup program to play for the Hall of Famer, Calhoun, who’s name is now on the brand new gym. But they stayed when Calhoun retired last November and Miller, who recruited all of them, is 32-2 since becoming head coach.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” said Delshawn Jackson Jr., also an original Blue Jay. “He’s really good with the X’s and O’s, a real basketball junkie, 24/7.”

Between his stints at as an assistant at UConn, Miller was a head coach at Connecticut College, where he also reached the top of the D-III poll during a 30-1 season in 1999, and then at Brown and Penn. His record at this level is 127-60, with 72 wins in his last 79, and that knowledge of how to build a D-III program made him the perfect right-hand man to manage recruiting when Calhoun came out of retirement in 2017.

“From my experience at Connecticut College,” Miller said, “I told Coach Calhoun, if you’re looking at a high school player, a prep school player and he’s on the court with all Division I players, if he looks like he belongs, he doesn’t have to be scoring, if doesn’t look out of place, looks comfortable out there with Division I players, that’s probably going to be a really good Division III player.”

And so the process went, assembling a roster of largely local players, from high schools, including three from Prince Tech in Hartford, prep schools, two transfers from D-I Sacred Heart and even overseas representation, a diverse group that comes together to play basketball, believing they’re unheralded.

“We’ve got a lot of characters on this team,” O’Neil said. “But we all get along. We’re all from different backgrounds, but we’ve all been together so long, it was only a matter of time before we start clicking and hopefully this is the year.”

O’Neil, from Lakeville, played at Hotchkiss School, leads the Blue Jays in scoring at 13.0 per game. Leading rebounder, 6-foot-7 Alex Kinder (9.0 per game) played at Notre Dame-West Haven. Tyree Mitchell, averaging 12.4 points per game, is a licensed plumber who played at Prince Tech. Delshawn Jackson Jr., another of the original Jays, is licensed in masonry; his brother, Tyshawn, a sophomore, is an electrician. Freshman Friedrich Feldrappe from Berlin, Germany, plays despite managing his Type 1 diabetes. Miller’s assistants include Stephen Laffin, a former Blue Jay player, and volunteers Jeff Calhoun and two-time national champ Tyler Olander, both former Huskies, and player development director Teriko Roberts.

“Once you get on the court, guys who love to play quickly bond with each other,” Miller said. “They spend a lot of time on a small campus together, a lot of time in the gym. [Chemistry] is an easy thing when you have guys that have that type of passion. We do have a lot of guys who took a leap of faith.”

Saint Joseph’s first team was almost entirely comprised of freshmen, yet went 16-12 and reached the conference championship. They went 26-3 in Year 2, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The pandemic all but wiped out the next season, but last season, after winning the first three games before Calhoun retired, the Blue Jays returned to the NCAA Tournament.

Always known as a shooting instructor and a master of motion offense, Miller was Kevin Ollie’s associate head coach with UConn’s national championship team in 2014. Things ended awkwardly there when Ollie let Miller go, a year before he, himself was fired. But all of that is in Miller’s rearview as he is immersed in this challenge.

“Coaching is very enjoyable and rewarding if you have the passion for the sport,” he said. “It’s challenging as far as winning and losing and job security, but I think I’d enjoy it if I was a high school coach, or an AAU coach. I love coaching, and once you get between the lines, I don’t think it makes a difference what level you’re coaching at. You want to be good, the players want to be good. At the end of the day, it’s about the players and helping them be the best they can be, and in the process of giving to them, they give to you.”

This season, Miller assembled a stronger nonconference schedule to try to prepare his team for March. They’ve beaten two ranked teams, Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Illinois-Wesleyan to move steadily up the D3hoops.com rankings, breaking through to the top on Dec. 19.

“Everybody’s in good spirits, no negative energy,” Delshawn Jackson Jr. said. “It’s crazy. It wasn’t long ago that none of this was here. Everything came quick. I didn’t even know about this school until my senior year, and then I came for a visit and this was home, my next home.”

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SportsGrid

Villanova Wildcats Visit UConn Huskies in Big East Clash

College basketball finally gets back into full swing after a lengthy Christmas break with an enticing Big East matchup in Hartford between the Villanova Wildcats and Connecticut Huskies. The two programs were each pegged to finish within the top three of the conference during the preseason. The Huskies enter the...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
New Haven Independent

NCAA Signing Day At Seymour High School

SEYMOUR — Seymour High School hosted its annual NCAA signing day on Dec. 22. The students in the photo will be playing sports at the collegiate level next year. They were joined by friends, family, and staff members for this event, which was hosted by athletic director Ernie DiStasi.
SEYMOUR, CT
FOX 61

No. 2 UConn aims for 10th straight home win

HARTFORD, Conn. — The UConn men’s basketball team has won their last nine home games in a row. They seek to continue that hot streak in their Wednesday matchup against Villanova. It’s the first game of the season between the two squads. No. 2 UConn is 2-0 against...
HARTFORD, CT
valleypressextra.com

Canton community mourns death of CHS student

CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
CANTON, CT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
WATERFORD, CT
FOX 61

New challenger announces race for New Haven mayor

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Tuesday afternoon Tom Goldenberg, a West Haven native who moved to the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven four years ago, filed paperwork to become an official Democratic candidate in the race for mayor. “I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of New Haven as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Woman Takes Home $250K CT Lottery Prize

A woman from Fairfield County won a $250,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store in the area. Bonnie Cappucci, of Stamford, claimed the $250,000 Cashword 9 prize from a ticket purchased at Hope Street Mini Mart in Stamford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 22. CT...
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Former Lender's Bagels, Gold Medal West Haven site sells for $1.4 million

WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven mayoral race may begin with a primary runoff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has a new challenger for the 2023 candidacy. Mayor Justin Elicker is seeking re-election and today his first challenger emerged. With the city clerk’s stamp of approval Democrat, Tom Goldenberg filed paperwork to run for Mayor of New haven. Goldenberg told reporters, “I love this […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Mom, son died in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy