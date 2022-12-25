ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Busloads of migrants land on VP Harris’ doorstep on freezing Christmas Eve

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Busloads of Latin American migrants found themselves freezing on Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., doorstep on Christmas Eve.

Some migrants who were dropped off only had T-shirts protecting them against the 18 degree weather, as seen first-hand by CNN staffers. The administration said that two earlier buses had been taken to nearby shelters before others drove those to Harris’ home at the U.S. Naval Observatory. Passengers on the later buses were given blankets before they were taken to a church, according to the outlet.

“The D.C. community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April,” SAMU First Response managing director Tatiana Laborde told CNN. “Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.”

It was unclear who was responsible for sending the buses to harris’ home, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in September said the Lone Star State had sent buses to Harris’ home to protest President Biden’s immigration policies.

A volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network told CNN the buses were headed to New York City but rerouted to Washington because of the weather.

With Title 42 — a public health rule meant to slow the amount of migrants seeking asylum — set to expire Wednesday, New York City has already started to see a surge of migrants that could top more than 1,000 new migrants weekly.

“Our shelter system is full, and we are nearly out of money, staff and space,” Mayor Adams said last week, noting the city could “be forced to cut or curtail programs New Yorkers rely on” as a result.

Adams spoke just before oversight hearings concerning the city’s response to the needs of asylum seekers — over 31,000 of whom have come to New York alone.

“New Yorkers ... have been asked to shoulder this burden almost entirely alone, despite the fact that this challenge originated far beyond our city’s borders,” Adams said, calling on D.C. to have other cities to help.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Southwest Airlines cancellations continue as feds launch probe, unions blast outdated scheduling systems

As other airlines recovered from weather-imposed cancellations and delays on Tuesday, Southwest Airlines’ troubles continued to mount. Employees blasted what they called an outdated scheduling system as responsible for the chaos, a cry echoed by Sens. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). The two politicians on Tuesday said the airline should fully reimburse passengers. The ...
Daily News

One very bad judge: Brooklyn Surrogate Judge Harriet Thompson must be kept out of the courtroom

The courts are closed today, but when they reopen tomorrow, Brooklyn Surrogate Judge Harriet Thompson will still be persona non grata in her own courthouse, barred from all nonpublic areas by order of the state chief administrative judge for her extraordinarily hateful words towards gay men, Hispanics, women, West Indians, the overweight and the sick. But perhaps Thompson’s exile, in place ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Heartless towards the heroes: World Trade Center Health Program is left short by Senate shenanigans

Like the Afghan Adjustment Act that we lament, the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act also fell out of the Senate’s $1.7 trillion omnibus bill as senators wrapped up for the year. The $3.6 billion measure is needed to shore up the World Trade Center Health Program, providing medical monitoring and essential care to more than 120,000 responders and survivors exposed to ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily News

The slow count: Hand tallies of paper ballots is the only way to the truth

It was two years ago, Dec. 2, 2020, when Donald Trump, angling for anything to undo his loss to Joe Biden, claimed — with no justification or facts — that Dominion voting machines were rigged and, “we have to go to paper. Maybe it takes longer, but the only secure system is paper.” Trump lost the national popular vote and the Electoral College without question and Dominion machines produce ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily Reflector

Dec. 29 Bless Your Heart

A BYH to those who get upset about a person trying to catch up on their stuff. If it was reversed, this person wouldn’t get rid of items that they had given you. You need to take a chill pill. A no BYH to family members who act like they care but they really don’t. You don’t spend enough time to get to know them, let alone judge them. Put yourself in their shoes. They’re not a robot! Remember that and karma might be good...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Enterprise

A soft answer...

The historical event that prompts a spiritual parallel for today you may recall as the Great Canadian-American War of 1837. Well, it really was not much of a war. I guess you might label it more of a battle; even that is a bit over the top. Let’s just call it a little skirmish. Even toning it down to that level leaves it a bit of an exaggeration. Anyway, a...
Daily News

Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping conspirator Barry Croft Jr. sentenced to nearly 20 years

Another man convicted for conspiring to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 has been sentenced to federal prison time. Barry Croft Jr., a Delaware truck driver, who was described as “the idea guy” behind the plan, was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison Wednesday. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence. Croft’s sentence was handed down roughly 24 hours after co-conspirator ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily News

A tribute to those we lost in 2022: Queen Elizabeth II, Sidney Poitier and more

The Queen of England and a queen of country music; movie mobsters and barrier breakers; sports superstars and Broadway legends — 2022 saw the deaths of many history makers. Here are some of the most significant figures to leave us this year. Queen Elizabeth II The British monarch sat on the throne for more than 70 years before her death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in ...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy