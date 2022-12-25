ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

The Hampton Roads housing market has ‘normalized.’ Here’s how buyers and sellers can take advantage.

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

For Chesapeake real estate agent Ryan Benton, the late 2022 residential real estate environment is notably different from the booming 2021 market , where clients bought homes without ever stepping inside and open houses had lines through the front door.

The market has normalized from the heyday of 2.5% interest rates, but buyers and sellers can still take advantage of a slower real estate landscape, he said.

“It’s a price war and a beauty contest,” Benton said. “That’s the classic line.”

At the height of the pandemic, several factors led to booming sales and bidding wars in Hampton Roads. A record low supply of homes, combined with bottomed-out interest rates, meant residents cooped up inside and eager for more living space had limited options.

Now, interest rates have risen to levels not seen since at least the Great Recession. The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.31% on Dec. 15, according to Freddie Mac. That figure is more than double the 3.12% interest rate from about a year ago, and the highest since Nov. 13, 2008.

Higher interest rates are a factor influencing one of Benton’s prospective buyers, Chesapeake financial adviser Susan Newman. She bought a 1,700-square-foot condominium in the Great Bridge neighborhood in 2013. Newman said she’s put a lot of love into the property, renovating it in 2014.

She is getting married in 2023 and wants a new home to grow into with her Virginia Beach fiancé. The monthly condo fees, which include items such as several utilities, have gradually crept from roughly $300 a month to $461.

The house-hunting process has been fairly successful thus fair, she said. The couple is looking for a home with about 2,500 square feet and two to four bedrooms.

“We’ve had a couple come close, but we just have not pulled the trigger,” Newman said.

Beyond the interest rates and her renovations, Newman said a smaller supply of houses for sale has led to some reluctance. The housing inventory, or the number of properties currently on the market, has improved somewhat since the height of the pandemic housing boom, but is still relatively low.

In November, there were 3,863 active listings in Hampton Roads, according to the Real Estate Information Network listing service, up around 11% from 3,484 listings in November 2021. If no new homes went on the market, it would take a little over a month for the supply of houses to dry up. But the 1.42-month supply is up from the tighter 1.09-month supply recorded in November 2021.

The tight supply and rising mortgage rates affected home sales, which dropped 35.6% in November from a year earlier, according to REIN. And the median home price dipped slightly from October to November, from $310,000 to $302,000, but still remained higher than $295,000 in November 2021.

“Home prices are dropping here in our local real estate market, but certainly not at the level they are in some areas of the country,” REIN Board President Liz Moore of Liz Moore & Associates said in a blog post. “It’s typical for the market to slow as we enter the winter months, so when you factor in the impact of mortgage rates and inflation on consumer spending, it’s kind of a double-whammy.”

Even though interest rates are the highest they’ve been in more than a decade, Benton said buyers can still take advantage of the market. For example, many who are active-duty military or veterans could secure a Veterans Affairs-backed loan with no down payment. It’s also unlikely that buyers will be paying 10% over the asking price, as was common a year ago.

Benton said sellers should work with an experienced agent to help with understanding neighborhood dynamics, and noted the average home was now selling in a matter of days, rather than hours. The median home spent 20 days on the market in November, according to REIN.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

What you need to know about buying a repossessed home

If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know. Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia's reduced grocery sales tax takes effect Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – Virginia will reduce its grocery sales tax rate starting Jan. 1, resulting in a 1% tax on groceries and certain essential personal hygiene products. Virginia will eliminate the 1.5% state retail sales and use tax on food and certain hygiene products, leaving a 1% local option sales tax. Most staple grocery options and cold prepared foods for home consumption qualify for the reduced tax rate, as...
VIRGINIA STATE
ricentral.com

Rush Street Gaming Expands Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System to include Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Virginia’s first permanent casino slated to open with industry-leading SYNKROS technology powering total gaming enterprise management. Rush Street Gaming announced the selection of Konami Gaming, Inc.’s SYNKROS® casino management system for Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a new world-class destination in Portsmouth, Va. Set to become the state’s first permanent casino when it opens on January 15, 2023, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is the fifth location in Rush Street’s portfolio to launch SYNKROS. Konami’s award-winning casino management system will deliver seamless rewards, offers, communications, and more across Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s 1,448 gaming machines, 57 table games, poker room, sportsbook, restaurant offering, retail environment, entertainment venues, and more.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
whro.org

How Williamsburg plans to get more affordable housing

Housing affordability is a challenge for all of Hampton Roads. In Williamsburg, it’s especially hard to find enough land in the city limits to build new -- more than half of the land is owned by the College of William & Mary and Colonial Williamsburg. So the city is...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WSLS

Fate of student loan forgiveness: What you can do in the meantime?

ROANOKE, Va. – The fate of student loan forgiveness is still up in the air and people won’t know much until February of 2023. Millions of Americans were preparing to start making payments on their student loans starting in January of 2023. Once again, the repayment pause is extended until June in response to the blocks on the student loan forgiveness plan.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Old Kings Road Clothing Store Now Open In Phoebus

HAMPTON—A new clothing store that emphasizes the “gasoline lifestyle” and caters to quality over quantity for everyone from outlaws to adventurers opened in Phoebus on November 8, 2022. The shop, Old Kings Road located at 7 N. Mallory St., will eventually offer its own line of goods...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Holiday travel woes impact travelers at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There are ripple effects as thousands of passengers continue to be stranded in airports across the country due to winter weather, and it’s impacting passengers here at home at Norfolk International Airport. Thousands of flights have either been canceled or delayed over the holiday...
NORFOLK, VA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?

If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy