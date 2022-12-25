Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 Chevy Equinox Production Will Start
The 2024 Chevy Equinox follows minor changes for the 2023 model year and a mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year, and now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when the start of regular production (SORP) for the 2024 Chevy Equinox is scheduled to begin. According to sources familiar with the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Suburban Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Suburban adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Silver Sage Metallic, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of 10 exterior colors...
gmauthority.com
Here’s The 2024 Chevy Trax In LS Trim: First Photos
When GM debuted the 2024 Chevy Trax in October 2022, it only showed photos of the up-level 2RS and range-topping Activ trim levels. Today, we’re bringing you an exclusive first look at the upcoming 2024 Trax outfitted in the base LS trim in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trax Discount Offers Up To $750 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Trax discount offers up to $750 off the 2022 Trax. That is $500 customer cash when purchasing the subcompact crossover, or $750 cash back on a local market lease. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Additionally, a national...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette C8 Z06 Races 2022 Ford GT: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is often referred to as a supercar alternative, providing supercar levels of performance for a comparatively low price. To determine if the C8 Z06 truly possess supercar capabilities, the YouTube channel Throttle House tested a Z06 against a Ford GT to see how the Bow Tie’s track-focused weapon stacks up.
gmauthority.com
1980 Pontiac Trans Am Turbo Pace Car Headed To Mecum Florida
The Chevy Camaro bowed in late September of 1966, introducing GM’s new F-Body platform in the process. Five months later, Pontiac received its own F-Body platform model, the Pontiac Firebird. Both the Firebird and the Camaro were built to be direct competitors to the hugely successful Ford Mustang. In order to compete in the Trans Am racing series, the Trans Am Performance and Appearance package debuted in March of 1969. Only 689 hardtop and eight convertible Pontiac Trans Ams left the factory for the model year.
gmauthority.com
GM’s Cheyenne Brigade Celebrates 12th Anniversary In Mexico
General Motors is celebrating the 12th anniversary of the Cheyenne Brigade, the company’s flagship social responsibility program in Mexico that supports the most vulnerable communities in that country. The Cheyenne Brigade has traveled more than 680,000 kilometers (422,530 miles) during its first 12 years of operating in Mexico, promoting...
Honda to recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles made in China -regulator
SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Honda (7267.T) will recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles due to issues with brake pedal sensors in some models, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Thursday.
gmauthority.com
New Footage Surfaces Of Upcoming Corvette E-Ray: Video
For Corvette fans and enthusiasts, Christmas provided a little extra cheer this year with a new Corvette E-Ray video. Showing a camouflaged C8 E-Ray sliding and drifting in the snow, this clip contains some extra footage when compared to the official Chevy video released back in April 2022. Although the...
gmauthority.com
GM Begins Testing Chevy Silverado EV RST: Photos
Unveiled all the way back in January 2022, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is the much anticipated relative to the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. So far, we’ve only captured photos of the Silverado EV outfitted in what appears to be the Work Truck (WT) trim. Now, GM Authority spies have captured what are likely the very first on-the-road photos of the Silverado EV finished in the RST trim level.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Lyriq Production Highest Yet In November 2022
Since May 2022, Cadillac Lyriq production has hit a new record high every month. Back in October 2022, production of the all-electric luxury crossover came in at 2,000 units, double that of September 2022. Now, GM Authority has learned that production has hit a new record once again. During November...
gmauthority.com
GM Recalls Made Up Eight Percent Of All U.S. Recalls In 2022
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently released a report on vehicle recalls for the 2022 calendar year, indicating that GM recalls made up roughly eight percent of all vehicle recalls this year. The recent DOT report rounds up the total number of vehicle recalls issued by the National Highway Traffic...
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Gets Kevlar Treatment
The GMC Hummer EV isn’t exactly subtle, but now, one custom shop is upgrading the all-electric off-roader with a variety of bespoke touches that make this beast even more outrageous. Dubbed the Strikeforce, this particular GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 was upgraded by Soflo Customs out of South Florida,...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Blows Engine After Only 52 Miles: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is Chevy’s mid-engine track monster, delivering the performance of exotics many times its price. Much hype has been centered around the high-revving 5.5L LT6 V8 gasoline engine that powers the Z06, praised by some as a marvel of engineering and bemoaned by others as a potentially problem-prone engine. Unfortunately, one owner had the displeasure of suffering an engine failure in a brand new C8 Z06.
Comments / 0