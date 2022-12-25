OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life
09-25-34-41-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
5-4-5
(five, four, five)
Pick 3 Midday
2-8-4
(two, eight, four)
Pick 4 Evening
0-0-5-3
(zero, zero, five, three)
Pick 4 Midday
9-6-0-4
(nine, six, zero, four)
Pick 5 Evening
6-6-4-7-3
(six, six, four, seven, three)
Pick 5 Midday
9-1-1-2-1
(nine, one, one, two, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 201,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
06-07-20-27-30
(six, seven, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
