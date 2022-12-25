Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Is SOL About To Crumble? Major NFT Projects Plan To Switch To Other Blockchains
In the preceding 24 hours, the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market as a whole was mixed, as the majority of top cryptocurrencies experienced mixed price changes. Solana is in a difficult position, since two of the ecosystem’s most prominent NFT projects are abandoning its network for rivals. The outlook on the crypto remains bearish in 2022.
NEWSBTC
How Dogeliens Will Take Over the Metaverse Like Bitcoin and Stellar Took Over the Crypto World.
Dogeliens (DOGET) have spent several years building a robust community to establish a solid blockchain infrastructure network. The Dogeliens platform is decentralized. Hence no single entity controls its affairs. Also, a single centralized authority cannot influence its policies. Dogeliens is an open-source project. Thus, the public can assess its source...
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network (ORY) dApp Release Secures ICO Investments by Luna Classic (LUNC) And Cosmos (ATOM) Holders
Oryen Network (ORY) has been gaining significant traction since the start of its presale, with its value increasing by 570%. This impressive growth has attracted the attention of crypto analysts and experts across the world, who believe that now is the perfect time to invest in Oryen Network – especially given market sentiment at an all-time low.
NEWSBTC
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On This Week – Post-Christmas Gainers
It has been a roller coaster ride for crypto investors this 2022. This month, total crypto market capitalization fell from around $2.2 trillion at the start of the year to approximately $850 billion. Several high-profile bankruptcies this year exacerbated the precipitous decline in valuation. The market for cryptocurrencies is still...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin, ‘2nd Most Active Crypto,’ Rises After Analyst Called LTC Holders ‘Idiots’
Litecoin, an altcoin being hailed as the “digital silver” of the cryptocurrency space, has once again rewarded its faithful investors and holders as it mounted a massive recovery after bottoming out at $60. Interestingly, the token made its bounce back shortly after CNBC host Jim Cramer went out...
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens, Hedera, And Flow: Altcoins With High Potential For Upward Price Progression In Months From Now
The good thing about the current market condition is that it won’t last forever. This means crypto investors still have the chance to recover the loss they suffered in the bear market. Crypto enthusiasts may witness many cryptocurrencies making recovery runs in the next few months, especially those already showing signs of upward price progression.
NEWSBTC
At The Expense of Solana And Aptos, Big Eyes Coin Is Generating Real-life Value With DeFi And NFTs
The evolution of cryptocurrency has led so many developers to ensure that the industry still has some ties to the real world to make sure these tokens have real value and can be exchanged with fiat currencies by the users. Due to this, concepts like Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and NFTs were introduced.
NEWSBTC
MEXC Global Officially Launches MEXC Mastercard to Support Global Payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Selling Pressure Becoming Exhausted? This Metric May Hint So
The on-chain data for the stablecoin redemptions during the recent price plunge could suggest there aren’t many Bitcoin holders selling anymore. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, large stablecoin redemptions have usually accompanied major declines in the Bitcoin price during this bear market. A stablecoin is said to be “redeemed” when an investor exchanges the token for fiat through the issuer of said coin.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Lead Dev Ignites Buzz About New Partnership, SHIB Price Stagnates
While the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been stagnant since mid-November, the latest cryptic news from the meme cryptocurrency’s lead developer could provide fresh fuel for a rally. As the SHIB community observed, Shytoshi Kusama has once again updated his profile. The Shiba Inu lead developer’s status now.
Most major Gulf markets drop as China COVID surge sours sentiment
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors and cast doubt over chances of a swift recovery for the world's second-biggest economy.
NEWSBTC
Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is Bullish Against Bitcoin
An analyst has explained that the absence of miners on the Ethereum network could be bullish for the ETHBTC ratio. Miners Provide A Persistent Selling Pressure On Bitcoin. As explained in a tweet by Tom Dunleavy, a Messari research analyst, BTC miners sell almost all the coins they mine. The below chart contains data about the top ten public Bitcoin mining companies, displaying information such as how much each of them mined this year, the amounts that they sold, and the size of their current holdings:
NEWSBTC
FinTech 2.0 – the holistic solution
Financial technology or FinTech refers to new technology designed to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. Among the technologies driving this finTech revolution are blockchain and AI. We’ve already seen the technologies used in healthcare, supply chain and logistics, online video (AIWORK), and finance. The use of...
NEWSBTC
Chiliz (CHZ) Finds Cover At This Level For Some Temporary Relief
Chiliz (CHZ) looks bearish as it shaved off as much as 64% in 50 days. This entertainment- and sport-based blockchain platform is built on Socios and allows fans to interact with sporting brands and teams. Here’s a quick glance at how the crypto is performing so far:. Chiliz plunges...
NEWSBTC
Polygon, Algorand, Dogecoin, and Oryen Network Are The Best-Rated Cryptos In December 2022
The rise of cryptocurrency has been a great blessing for the financial industry, steadily gaining traction despite its volatility in recent years. In December 2022, Oryen Network became one of the most promising and well-rated cryptocurrencies on the market, alongside Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Rise of Oryen...
NEWSBTC
STEPN (GMT) Price Ready to Surge, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Exceeds Holder Expectations
STEPN (GMT) Created as a Web3 lifestyle app, STEPN (GMT) has gained mass recognition due to its system of combining GameFI and SocialFI. STEPN functions as a fitness app that keeps track of your distance covered during exercise. Users of STEPN earn cryptocurrency for moving as well. For every minute...
World shares extend losses after Wall Street decline
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slipped in Europe and Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined more than $1 a barrel. Investors are watching to...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) Lagging, While Flasko (FLSK) Can Do A 5,000% Increase In 2023
Stellar (XLM) and Ripple (XRP) have been established cryptocurrencies in the industry for quite some time, and their utility had them sail up to the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization from their respective inceptions in 2014 and 2012, respectively. The FTX and Alameda Research debacle showed how volatile even...
NEWSBTC
NEAR Struggles As Bulls Aim To Flip $1.45 Resistance Into Support
NEAR, the native crypto of Near Protocol, seems to continue mirroring the trajectory of Bitcoin, one of the main driving forces of the cryptocurrency industry. The largest crypto asset boasting a total market capitalization of $320.76 billion has so far failed to establish a strong upward momentum that will enable it to exit 2022 with a higher value.
NEWSBTC
Why The Bitcoin Mining Hashrate May Not Be Out Of The Woods Just Yet
The bitcoin mining hashrate took a sharp nosedive as a historical storm tore through multiple US states. This saw power grids consolidate power to be able to provide enough energy for residents to heat their homes and some mining operations had to wind down to free up more of the electrical. There has been an increase in the hashrate since then but the worst may not be over yet.
Comments / 0