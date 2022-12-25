ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Is SOL About To Crumble? Major NFT Projects Plan To Switch To Other Blockchains

In the preceding 24 hours, the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market as a whole was mixed, as the majority of top cryptocurrencies experienced mixed price changes. Solana is in a difficult position, since two of the ecosystem’s most prominent NFT projects are abandoning its network for rivals. The outlook on the crypto remains bearish in 2022.
NEWSBTC

How Dogeliens Will Take Over the Metaverse Like Bitcoin and Stellar Took Over the Crypto World.

Dogeliens (DOGET) have spent several years building a robust community to establish a solid blockchain infrastructure network. The Dogeliens platform is decentralized. Hence no single entity controls its affairs. Also, a single centralized authority cannot influence its policies. Dogeliens is an open-source project. Thus, the public can assess its source...
NEWSBTC

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On This Week – Post-Christmas Gainers

It has been a roller coaster ride for crypto investors this 2022. This month, total crypto market capitalization fell from around $2.2 trillion at the start of the year to approximately $850 billion. Several high-profile bankruptcies this year exacerbated the precipitous decline in valuation. The market for cryptocurrencies is still...
NEWSBTC

MEXC Global Officially Launches MEXC Mastercard to Support Global Payment

On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Selling Pressure Becoming Exhausted? This Metric May Hint So

The on-chain data for the stablecoin redemptions during the recent price plunge could suggest there aren’t many Bitcoin holders selling anymore. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, large stablecoin redemptions have usually accompanied major declines in the Bitcoin price during this bear market. A stablecoin is said to be “redeemed” when an investor exchanges the token for fiat through the issuer of said coin.
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Lead Dev Ignites Buzz About New Partnership, SHIB Price Stagnates

While the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been stagnant since mid-November, the latest cryptic news from the meme cryptocurrency’s lead developer could provide fresh fuel for a rally. As the SHIB community observed, Shytoshi Kusama has once again updated his profile. The Shiba Inu lead developer’s status now.
NEWSBTC

Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is Bullish Against Bitcoin

An analyst has explained that the absence of miners on the Ethereum network could be bullish for the ETHBTC ratio. Miners Provide A Persistent Selling Pressure On Bitcoin. As explained in a tweet by Tom Dunleavy, a Messari research analyst, BTC miners sell almost all the coins they mine. The below chart contains data about the top ten public Bitcoin mining companies, displaying information such as how much each of them mined this year, the amounts that they sold, and the size of their current holdings:
NEWSBTC

FinTech 2.0 – the holistic solution

Financial technology or FinTech refers to new technology designed to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. Among the technologies driving this finTech revolution are blockchain and AI. We’ve already seen the technologies used in healthcare, supply chain and logistics, online video (AIWORK), and finance. The use of...
NEWSBTC

Chiliz (CHZ) Finds Cover At This Level For Some Temporary Relief

Chiliz (CHZ) looks bearish as it shaved off as much as 64% in 50 days. This entertainment- and sport-based blockchain platform is built on Socios and allows fans to interact with sporting brands and teams. Here’s a quick glance at how the crypto is performing so far:. Chiliz plunges...
NEWSBTC

Polygon, Algorand, Dogecoin, and Oryen Network Are The Best-Rated Cryptos In December 2022

The rise of cryptocurrency has been a great blessing for the financial industry, steadily gaining traction despite its volatility in recent years. In December 2022, Oryen Network became one of the most promising and well-rated cryptocurrencies on the market, alongside Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Rise of Oryen...
NEWSBTC

STEPN (GMT) Price Ready to Surge, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Exceeds Holder Expectations

STEPN (GMT) Created as a Web3 lifestyle app, STEPN (GMT) has gained mass recognition due to its system of combining GameFI and SocialFI. STEPN functions as a fitness app that keeps track of your distance covered during exercise. Users of STEPN earn cryptocurrency for moving as well. For every minute...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World shares extend losses after Wall Street decline

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slipped in Europe and Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined more than $1 a barrel. Investors are watching to...
NEWSBTC

NEAR Struggles As Bulls Aim To Flip $1.45 Resistance Into Support

NEAR, the native crypto of Near Protocol, seems to continue mirroring the trajectory of Bitcoin, one of the main driving forces of the cryptocurrency industry. The largest crypto asset boasting a total market capitalization of $320.76 billion has so far failed to establish a strong upward momentum that will enable it to exit 2022 with a higher value.
NEWSBTC

Why The Bitcoin Mining Hashrate May Not Be Out Of The Woods Just Yet

The bitcoin mining hashrate took a sharp nosedive as a historical storm tore through multiple US states. This saw power grids consolidate power to be able to provide enough energy for residents to heat their homes and some mining operations had to wind down to free up more of the electrical. There has been an increase in the hashrate since then but the worst may not be over yet.
TEXAS STATE

