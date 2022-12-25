Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Liverpool sign Dutch forward Gakpo
(Reuters) – Liverpool have signed Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, pipping Manchester United to the Netherlands international’s signature. Financial details of the fee were not disclosed by either club but British media reported Liverpool will pay an initial fee...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Classy Newcastle go second, Lopetegui off to ideal start with Wolves
LONDON (Reuters) – Newcastle United stormed into second in the Premier League by outclassing Leicester City 3-0 away from home on Monday while Harry Kane overcame his World Cup penalty pain by helping Tottenham Hotspur recover to draw 2-2 at Brentford. Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui got off to a...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Conte says had no doubts about Kane’s response to World Cup anguish
LONDON (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he had no doubts that Harry Kane would rise above the disappointment of his World Cup heartache as the Premier League season resumed on Monday. Kane matched Wayne Rooney’s England goal-scoring by converting a penalty in the World Cup quarter-final...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s BRF signs $111 million leniency deal after graft accusations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Wednesday signed a leniency agreement with local authorities over payments it must make to the South American country’s government following accusations of graft. The deal with Brazil’s attorney general (AGU) and comptroller general (CGU) offices requires BRF to...
Australia beat South Africa by an innings to clinch series win
Australia secured a crushing series victory against South Africa with a dominant win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.South Africa started the fourth day of the second Test on 15 for one – a deficit of 371 runs – after Australia declared on 575.But the Proteas were dismissed for just 204 – with off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking three for 58 – as Australia raced to victory by an innings and 182 runs.Temba Bavuma’s 65 was the only resistance of note before he perished to an ugly slog-sweep at Lyon.Australia’s seventh win from 11 Tests in 2022 sees them open up an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Proteas.The hosts’ comprehensive win rarely looked in doubt after David Warner marked his 100th Test by hitting a memorable 200.Warner, 36, was awarded the player of the match for his first three-figure Test return since January 2020.The concluding match of the three-Test series starts in Sydney on January 3. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Comments / 0