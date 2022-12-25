ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27 injured when basketball stands partially collapse during game in Egypt

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CAIRO — At least 27 people were injured Saturday when stands at a basketball game in Egypt’s capital collapsed, authorities said.

According to health officials, the seats collapsed and fell on spectators at the Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall in Cairo, The Associated Press reported.

Officials said the stands collapsed after fans stampeded during a Super Cup match between Al-Ahly of Cairo and Ittihad of Alexandria, according to the news organization.

The game was canceled after the incident, according to local media.

Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar said in a statement that most of the victims suffered broken bones. He said they were taken to hospitals and their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, the AP reported.

Footage on social media showed metal stands collapsing in the multipurpose arena, according to the news organization. The arena, which opened three years ago, is named for Hassan Moustafa, head of the International Handball Federation.

