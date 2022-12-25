Read full article on original website
NFL Hall of Famer believes Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement
Head injuries and the NFL are synonymous, at this point. Many players who’ve played the game of football for as long as the professionals do have suffered some type of hit to the head that was or should’ve been diagnosed as a concussion. For Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win
It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
Mac Jones reportedly facing possible suspension, following 'dirty play' vs Bengals
There could be repercussions for Mac Jones’ low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Apple has already come out and labeled the New England Patriots quarterback’s block as a “dirty play.” The NFL is reportedly reviewing the play with the possibility of disciplinary action to follow.
Panthers fans react to Josh Norman's return
On Monday, the Carolina Panthers signed cornerback Josh Norman—bringing back their old friend to help gear up for an NFC South title. So, how do the team’s fans feel about the move?. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions to the reunion.
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Aims to Play in Week 17 vs. Saints
The starting quarterback missed Saturday’s 40–34 loss to the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder injury.
Cowboys LOOK: 'Artic' Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature
The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field Thursday against the Tennessee Titans in the freshly revealed color rush uniforms.
Eagles working out notable former rival
After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Smith Sr., Tre Boston tease returns after Panthers sign Josh Norman
Since the Carolina Panthers are out to win their first division title in seven years, maybe they should just keep turning back the clock. As insurance for the injured Jaycee Horn, the team signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad on Monday. Norman, of course, rose to NFL prominence in Carolina—where he played from 2012 to 2015.
Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step
Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time. Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
Cowboys News: Micah's hand wrap, Arctic uniforms, Blake Jarwin to rival?
The Cowboys maintain that they want to be playing their best football this time of year, but they’re getting injury scares from some of their best players ahead of Week 17. Micah Parsons is sporting a hand wrap and was limited Tuesday, even as he tries to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year honors. And Tony Pollard missed his second straight day with a thigh issue.
Report: NFL Legend Terrell Owens Seeking Tryout With Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have already signed one big-name veteran wide receiver and flirted with another as they try to win their first Super Bowl since 1995 this season. Could Terrell Owens be next? Don't laugh too hard. Apparently the 49-year-old Owens is serious about trying to team up with one of his ...
Saquon Barkley calls for Giants fans to be loud in Week 17
The New York Giants will close out their home schedule this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game itself will also carry crucial importance. If the Giants defeat the Indianapolis Colts, they will punch their first playoff ticket since 2016 and just their second since winning Super Bowl XLVI at the conclusion of the 2011 season.
Former Wolverine Makes NBA History
There's no shortage of phenomenal three-point shooters throughout NBA history, but one former Wolverine is has already asserted himself among the best.
NBC Sports
New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation
Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
NBC Sports
Broncos seem to commit to keeping G.M. George Paton, with one caveat
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson?. Is General Manager George Paton safe?. The statement issued...
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Micah Parsons to the practice report; Tony Pollard remains DNP
The Cowboys added linebacker Micah Parsons to the practice report Tuesday. He has a hand injury that limited him. The team’s practice report otherwise remained unchanged. Running back Tony Pollard (thigh) again was DNP on the report, though Mike McCarthy said earlier in the day he expected the Pro Bowler to be a part of a light practice.
NBC Sports
Eagles’ options to replace injured Johnson and Maddox
The Eagles have been healthy for most of the 2022 season but injuries are starting to pile up. Add two more to the list from Saturday’s game in Dallas. Both right tackle Lane Johnson and nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss some time, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy returned to full participation at practice Wednesday
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a full practice Wednesday, his first full practice since Week 14. It’s a good sign that Purdy’s oblique and rib injuries are nearly fully healed. Jimmy Garoppolo had had the cast removed from his fractured foot, but he remains out of practice. “Nothing’s...
NBC Sports
Johnson expected to miss rest of regular season
Eagles Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdomen injury against the Cowboys and is expected to miss the final two games of the regular season, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark confirmed. The Eagles hope Johnson will be able to return for the playoffs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported...
