Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step

Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time.  Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
Cowboys News: Micah's hand wrap, Arctic uniforms, Blake Jarwin to rival?

The Cowboys maintain that they want to be playing their best football this time of year, but they’re getting injury scares from some of their best players ahead of Week 17. Micah Parsons is sporting a hand wrap and was limited Tuesday, even as he tries to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year honors. And Tony Pollard missed his second straight day with a thigh issue.
New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation

Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
Broncos seem to commit to keeping G.M. George Paton, with one caveat

With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson?. Is General Manager George Paton safe?. The statement issued...
Cowboys add Micah Parsons to the practice report; Tony Pollard remains DNP

The Cowboys added linebacker Micah Parsons to the practice report Tuesday. He has a hand injury that limited him. The team’s practice report otherwise remained unchanged. Running back Tony Pollard (thigh) again was DNP on the report, though Mike McCarthy said earlier in the day he expected the Pro Bowler to be a part of a light practice.
Eagles’ options to replace injured Johnson and Maddox

The Eagles have been healthy for most of the 2022 season but injuries are starting to pile up. Add two more to the list from Saturday’s game in Dallas. Both right tackle Lane Johnson and nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss some time, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon.
Brock Purdy returned to full participation at practice Wednesday

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a full practice Wednesday, his first full practice since Week 14. It’s a good sign that Purdy’s oblique and rib injuries are nearly fully healed. Jimmy Garoppolo had had the cast removed from his fractured foot, but he remains out of practice. “Nothing’s...
Johnson expected to miss rest of regular season

Eagles Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdomen injury against the Cowboys and is expected to miss the final two games of the regular season, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark confirmed. The Eagles hope Johnson will be able to return for the playoffs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported...
