ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Salvation Army pulls kettles early for dangerous weather, donations can be made online

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejBNw_0juFJhpP00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago's severe winter weather forced The Salvation Army to end its annual Red Kettle campaign in its final days.

The organization brought in its Red Kettles early to ensure the safety of its bell ringers as a winter storm descended on Chicago late last week.

The decision resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars that support year-round social services.

The Salvation Army says all is not lost. Chicagoans can still help save Christmas by donating online to a virtual Red Kettle.

The Salvation Army says it raises 70% of its funding through the Christmas campaign.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBM News Radio

Safe Shoveling Tips

Chicago winters see an average snowfall of 30+ inches in a given season with other areas of the Midwest seeing even more snow. Chicago winters see an average snowfall of 30+ inches in a given season with other areas of the Midwest sees more snow.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?

A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?. It has happened, but not as often as you might think, since mid-February is still well in the heart of Chicago’s snow season. We had Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski check the city’s snowfall records for that date, all the way back to 1885. Wachowski noted that over the period of record, there has been four on more inches of snow on February 12 on just two occasions- 7.9 inches in 1894 and 7.0 inches in 1896. The next biggest snowfall on that date was just 2.9 inches in 1979. Weather-based promotions like this are common, and the stores usually take out an insurance policy to cover their losses, should the snowfall actually occur. Just for fun, we had Wachowski check to see what dates of the year hosted the most four-inch plus snows. The winners were January 9, January 26 and February 6, each with five occurrences.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bringing comfort and joy to the Cook County Jail for Christmas

CHICAGO — Visitors brought comfort and joy Christmas week to the Cook County Jail. On Christmas Day, State Rep. La Shawn Ford and community groups brought smiles and warm lunch for nearly two dozen women. “We’re here today, really, not to tell you what to do, but to be here during this holiday time,” Ford […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
BELLWOOD, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy