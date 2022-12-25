Salvation Army pulls kettles early for dangerous weather, donations can be made online

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago's severe winter weather forced The Salvation Army to end its annual Red Kettle campaign in its final days.

The organization brought in its Red Kettles early to ensure the safety of its bell ringers as a winter storm descended on Chicago late last week.

The decision resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars that support year-round social services.

The Salvation Army says all is not lost. Chicagoans can still help save Christmas by donating online to a virtual Red Kettle.

The Salvation Army says it raises 70% of its funding through the Christmas campaign.

