KCPD identifies child killed in Christmas Eve shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child who was shot on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries has been identified. Kansas City police say the victim is 3-year-old Quezariah Jackson.

Officers were called to the 7800 block of James A. Reed regarding a shooting call involving a child on Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers found Jackson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital, but died from her injuries.

Detectives interviewed witnesses who were also in the residence at the time of the shooting.

“Although the death investigation continues, this is believed to be accidental and detectives are not looking for any suspects in the case,” Kansas City police said in a news release.

The medical examiner’s office will make the final determination on a ruling of the death.

